2020 WGC-Mexico Championship Fantasy golf rankings, optimal expert picks: Fade Webb Simpson, back Paul Casey

A world-class field of 72 golfers has descended on Club de Golf Chapultepec for the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship, a no-cut event starting Thursday at 12:03 p.m. ET. Dustin Johnson, who has won this event twice in the past three years, could have another strong weekend, as he comes in ranked highly in most key metrics, including third in strokes gained putting on poa greens. Where should Johnson be in your Fantasy golf rankings?

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Adam Scott, who's won his last two tournaments worldwide, also could contend on the high-elevation course outside Mexico City. But which sleepers should you consider for your Fantasy golf picks? Before you finalize your lineups, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at the Masters.

Last week at the Genesis Invitational, Gehman was lower than everyone on Bubba Watson -- ranking him No. 12 when he was a consensus top-eight play -- and Watson missed the cut. Gehman also released a best bet on Joel Dahmen to finish in the Top 10, a 16-1 long shot play. The result? Dahmen went 8-under and tied for fifth.

Now Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the WGC-Mexico Championship

Gehman is fading Webb Simpson despite the 34-year-old American winning his last start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. "While he's incredibly accurate off the tee, Simpson's skill-set doesn't really fit here in Mexico City," Gehman told SportsLine. "That has proven accurate in his last two years of results: tied for 39th and tied for 37th."

However, Gehman is higher than most on Paul Casey, who's 22nd in the Official World Golf Rankings. Casey tied for third at Chapultepec last year, the third straight time he's placed in the top 16 at this picturesque course. Casey loves this track and was in contention last week until a four-over final round ruined his chances.

