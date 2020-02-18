2020 WGC-Mexico Championship Fantasy golf rankings, top expert picks: Fade Webb Simpson, back Paul Casey

Forty-two of the world's top 50 players will descend on Club de Golf Chapultepec just west of Mexico City for this week's 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship. The no-cut event features an elite 72-player field representing 19 countries. Dustin Johnson won this tournament two of the past three years, including last year's five-shot win over Rory McIlory. They're again among the top four favorites along with Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, but where should every player be in your Fantasy golf rankings?

Beyond that quartet, a player like Adam Scott could be tantalizing for your Fantasy golf picks this week. He's coming off his 14th career PGA Tour win, a two-shot victory in which he made clutch putts last Sunday. But are there more attractive Fantasy golf sleepers in this loaded 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship field? Before you finalize your lineups, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at the Masters.

Last week at the Genesis Invitational, Gehman was lower than everyone on Bubba Watson -- ranking him No. 12 when he was a consensus top-eight play -- and Watson missed the cut. Gehman also released a best bet on Joel Dahmen to finish in the Top 10, a 16-1 long shot play. The result? Dahmen went 8-under and tied for fifth.

Now Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the WGC-Mexico Championship over at SportsLine so you can crush your Fantasy golf leagues.

Gehman is fading Webb Simpson, even though Simpson is one of the world's hottest players. Gehman simply can't get past Simpson's shoddy course history at Chapultepec. Last year, Simpson finished 21 strokes behind winner Dustin Johnson, and the year before he lagged 15 strokes behind winner Phil Mickelson. In each case, Simpson finished in the bottom half of the highly-talented 72-player field.

However, Gehman is looking for Paul Casey to deliver a stronger-than-expected performance. Last year at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Casey shot 12-under on the weekend to finish tied for third. In fact, Casey has finished in the top 16 the past three years.

Gehman also loves a player who has not won a PGA Tour event in a decade, saying this overlooked pro has been knocking on the door and arrives in Mexico in peak form. Gehman is sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, at SportsLine.

