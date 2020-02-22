2020 WGC-Mexico Championship: Live stream, watch online, coverage, TV channel, tee times
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship live this week
Tiger Woods is taking the week off, but the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship still has a spectacular field with most of the top 50 players in the world in attendance. This tournament is must-watch for a number of reasons, and elevation may be chief among them. Instead of seeing 330-yard drives, we're going to see 400-yard drives with players trying to drive and reach greens that normally wouldn't be accessible.
Rory McIlroy is looking for his second straight WGC and coming off a great performance at Riviera last week. He'll have to defeat Dustin Johnson, who has won two of the three tournaments played at this course, and two golfers in Adam Scott and Webb Simpson, both of whom are coming in off wins in their last starts. Bryson DeChambeu is the leader through 36 holes, but there are plenty of golfers within striking distance.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Tee times: Round 3
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 12 p.m.
Featured groups and holes: 12-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2:30-7 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2:30-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
