2020 WGC-Mexico Championship odds: PGA picks, predictions from dialed-in model that nailed six majors

The world's top golfers will converge on Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City this week as the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship gets underway on Thursday. Dustin Johnson, currently No. 5 in the world, has dominated this event in recent years. In fact, he won it in 2015, 2017 and 2019, while adding a runner-up finish in 2011. He'll go off the 10th tee at 12:39 p.m. ET when the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship tee times begin on Thursday.

Johnson is listed at 6-1 in the current 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship odds, behind only world No. 1 Rory McIlroy, who is getting 5-1 PGA odds. Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are close behind at 10-1, while Webb Simpson (16-1) and Adam Scott (16-1) are among the other top 2020 WGC-Mexico contenders, according to Vegas. Before locking in any 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup and Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One huge shocker the model is calling for: Justin Thomas, who has won twice already this season and is one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five.

Thomas has been a machine outside of the U.S. mainland this season, capturing the CJ Cup in South Korea and the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. The current FedEx Cup points leader, Thomas has already made $3.9 million. But Thomas needed a Sunday 62 to back-door his way into the top 10 at last year's WGC-Mexico Championship following rounds of 73 and 74. There are far better values than the 9-1 premium Thomas is commanding in this loaded WGC-Mexico Championship 2020 field.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The No. 11 player in the world, the 29-year old English golfer has shown he can play with the best. In fact, he finished second in the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Open Championship.

Fleetwood has performed well in the World Golf Championships as well, claiming three top-10 finishes over the past three years, including a second place in the WGC-Mexico Championship in 2017. Plus, he hasn't finished outside the top 20 in his last three appearances in this event. After ranking in the top 10 in scoring average over his past two full PGA Tour seasons, Fleetwood has all the tools needed to climb the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard this weekend.

Rory McIlroy 5-1

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Adam Scott 16-1

Webb Simpson 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 22-1

Collin Morikawa 33-1

Paul Casey 34-1

Gary Woodland 41-1

Louis Oosthuizen 41-1

Marc Leishman 41-1

Matt Kuchar 41-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 41-1

Patrick Reed 41-1

Sergio Gargia 41-1

Abraham Ancer 50-1

Bubba Waston 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Tyrell Hatton 65-1

Brandt Snedeker 70-1

Raf Cabrera Bello 70-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Brendan Grace 80-1

Byeong Hung An 80-1

Corey Conners 80-1

Kevin Kisner 80-1

Scottie Scheffler 80-1

Victor Perez 80-1

Bernd Wiesberger 100-1

Cameron Smith 100-1

Charles Howell 100-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Danny Willett 100-1

Graeme McDowell 100-1

Kevin Na 100-1

Kurt Kitayama 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Robert Macintyre 100-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 100-1

Brendon Todd 120-1

Carlos Ortiz 120-1

Erik Van Rooyen 120-1

Francesco Molinari 120-1

Jason Kokrak 120-1

Jazz Janewattananond 120-1

Lanto Griffin 120-1

Mattias Schwab 120-1

Lucas Glover 150-1

Lucas Herbert 150-1

Marcus Kinhult 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Michael Lorenzo-Vera 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Justin Harding 260-1

Pable Larrazabal 260-1

Shaun Norris 260-1

Shugo Imahira 260-1

Zander Lombard 260-1

Benjamin Hebert 320-1

Jorge Campillo 320-1

Ryo Ishikawa 320-1

Scott Hend 320-1

Zach Murray 420-1

Tae Hee Lee 500-1