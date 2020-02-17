2020 WGC-Mexico Championship odds: PGA picks, predictions from model that nailed six majors

The PGA Tour heads south this week for another World Golf Championship event, as the best in the world will assemble for the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship. Dustin Johnson returns to the 7,345-yard, par-71 Club de Golf Chapultepec to defend his title -- his third at the event. Johnson held off Rory McIlroy's back-nine charge in 2019 to win his 20th PGA Tour event and earn a lifetime membership.

McIlroy, the newly minted World No. 1 who just missed winning last week's Genesis Invitational and could become the second player to complete the WGC Slam, leads the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship odds at 11-2. Johnson goes off at 15-2, and Jon Rahm is 9-1. Before locking in any 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the PGA Tour predictions and projected 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup and Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the WGC-Mexico Championship 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for: Justin Thomas, who has won twice already in the 2019-20 season, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10.

Thomas has been a machine when not on the U.S. mainland this season, capturing The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in South Korea and the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. The current FedExCup points leader, Thomas has already made $3.9 million. But Thomas needed a Sunday 62 to back-door his way into the top 10 at last year's WGC-Mexico Championship following rounds of 73 and 74. There are far better values to be had in this loaded WGC-Mexico Championship 2020 field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Schauffele has second-place finishes at the WGC-HSBC Champions and at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and he has a much better chance to win it all in Mexico than his odds imply.

Schauffele is on a tremendous run, having won twice last season en route to a runner-up finish at the FedExCup points race. He also has back-to-back top-20 finishes at the WGC-Mexico Championship in his two appearances at the Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Schauffele is one of the best tee-to-green players in the world, as he is currently second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green, and 11th in greens in regulation – hitting 73.99 percent. That accuracy will be at a premium at the tree-lined Willie Smith layout in Mexico. The 10th-ranked player in the world has all the game necessary to win any time he tees it up and the model sees him having a standout week at the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship.

How to make 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship picks

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title, including a massive long shot going off higher than 40-1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship odds

Rory McIlroy 11-2

Dustin Johnson 15-2

Jon Rahm 9-1

Justin Thomas 9-1

Webb Simpson 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama 16-1

Adam Scott 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 30-1

Paul Casey 33-1

Matt Kuchar 33-1

Collin Morikawa 35-1

Louis Oostuizen 40-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Bubba Watson 55-1