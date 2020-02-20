2020 WGC-Mexico Championship odds: PGA picks, predictions from top model that nailed six majors

Rory McIlroy is the new world No. 1, Dustin Johnson has won two of the last three WGC-Mexico Championships, and Justin Thomas hasn't finished worse than ninth at this event since 2016. But Adam Scott might be the hottest golfer coming into the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship, as the 39-year old Australian has won his last two tournaments: the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour last week and the Australian PGA Championship in December.

They're all high up in the latest 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship odds, with McIlroy topping the list at 5-1. Johnson is next at 6-1, Thomas is 10-1, and Scott is drawing 16-1 PGA odds this week.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup and Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model's top 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for: Justin Thomas, who has won twice already this season and is one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five.

Thomas has been a machine outside of the U.S. mainland this season, capturing the CJ Cup in South Korea and the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. The current FedEx Cup points leader, Thomas has already made $3.9 million. But Thomas needed a Sunday 62 to back-door his way into the top 10 at last year's WGC-Mexico Championship following rounds of 73 and 74. There are far better values than the 9-1 premium Thomas is commanding in this loaded WGC-Mexico Championship 2020 field.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Matsuyama has historically played his best in highly-competitive fields. He's finished in the top 20 in six of the last eight majors he's played and ended up seventh or better in five majors over the past four years. He's also been strong in the World Golf Championships, winning the 2016 WGC-HSBC Champions and 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Additionally, Matsuyama has made the top 20 in all but two events he's played during the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, including a fifth-place run at the Genesis Invitational last week. History indicates he has a strong chance to be at or near the top of the 2020 WGC-Mexico leaderboard come Sunday.

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title, including a massive long shot who's higher than 40-1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship odds

Rory McIlroy 5-1

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Adam Scott 16-1

Webb Simpson 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 22-1

Collin Morikawa 33-1

Paul Casey 34-1

Gary Woodland 41-1

Louis Oosthuizen 41-1

Marc Leishman 41-1

Matt Kuchar 41-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 41-1

Patrick Reed 41-1

Sergio Gargia 41-1

Abraham Ancer 50-1

Bubba Waston 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Tyrell Hatton 65-1

Brandt Snedeker 70-1

Raf Cabrera Bello 70-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Brendan Grace 80-1

Byeong Hung An 80-1

Corey Conners 80-1

Kevin Kisner 80-1

Scottie Scheffler 80-1

Victor Perez 80-1

Bernd Wiesberger 100-1

Cameron Smith 100-1

Charles Howell 100-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Danny Willett 100-1

Graeme McDowell 100-1

Kevin Na 100-1

Kurt Kitayama 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Robert Macintyre 100-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 100-1

Brendon Todd 120-1

Carlos Ortiz 120-1

Erik Van Rooyen 120-1

Francesco Molinari 120-1

Jason Kokrak 120-1

Jazz Janewattananond 120-1

Lanto Griffin 120-1

Mattias Schwab 120-1

Lucas Glover 150-1

Lucas Herbert 150-1

Marcus Kinhult 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Michael Lorenzo-Vera 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Justin Harding 260-1

Pable Larrazabal 260-1

Shaun Norris 260-1

Shugo Imahira 260-1

Zander Lombard 260-1

Benjamin Hebert 320-1

Jorge Campillo 320-1

Ryo Ishikawa 320-1

Scott Hend 320-1

Zach Murray 420-1

Tae Hee Lee 500-1