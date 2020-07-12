Watch Now: Reaction: Workday Charity Open Round Three ( 11:30 )

Quite the unique event teed off Thursday morning as the Workday Charity Open began at Muirfield Village in Ohio. This tournament takes the place of the canceled John Deere Classic and features some of the top players in the world taking on this amazing course for two straight weeks with the Memorial Tournament set for next week. This means that we could see some creativity with course setup and management in at the inaugural event, which combined with a terrific field will make for another great week on the PGA Tour.

After 54 holes in Ohio, Justin Thomas leads at 16 under. He's played tremendously over the first three days of the tournament, but he has plenty of competition chasing in the final round. Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa are within striking range of the lead and will play alongside Thomas on Sunday.

Unfortunately, expected inclement weather on Sunday has pushed up tee times to early morning and affected how TV coverage will be handled.

Here's how you can watch all the action on Sunday. All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 9-11 a.m. on Golf Channel



Live streaming: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Radio: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

