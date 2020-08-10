The first major of the year is in the books, and it's time to finalize the FedEx Cup playoff field when the PGA Tour heads to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro for this week's 2020 Wyndham Championship. Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson highlight a 2020 Wyndham Championship field that includes four of the top 10 players in the FedEx Cup standings.

Other top players in the Wyndham Championship 2020 lineup include Paul Casey, who was the co-runner-up at the PGA Championship, as well as Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia. The big names get all the attention, but should you target them for your 2020 Wyndham Championship Fantasy golf rankings? Before finalizing any 2020 Wyndham Championship Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 11 outright winners in the past year, including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among nine PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month, Gehman put Bryson DeChambeau atop his Fantasy rankings. The result: DeChambeau fired a 23-under, winning by three strokes. Then at the Workday Charity Open, Gehman was higher than most on Collin Morikawa, and he won in a dramatic playoff over Justin Thomas. Gehman had pegged Thomas at No. 2. Before the Memorial Tournament, Gehman told SportsLine readers that Jon Rahm "could be on the brink of breaking out." Rahm cruised to a three-shot win.

At this year's WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Anybody who has followed his golf picks has seen huge returns.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the Wyndham Championship 2020

Gehman is looking for big things from Paul Casey, who went 11-under at the PGA Championship to tie for the runner-up spot. The Englishman "was dynamite from tee-to-green and putted to the field average," Gehman told SportsLine. "If he does that again this week, we may get a similar result." Casey has shot 69 or better in six straight rounds, and the 43-year-old has 20 worldwide victories, including three on the PGA Tour.

On the other hand, Gehman doesn't love the outlook for former world No. 1 Jordan Spieth. The three-time major champion has won 11 times on Tour but doesn't even crack Gehman's top 15. "He's having trouble putting all four rounds together," Gehman said, and that was evident at the PGA Championship, where he went 73-68-76-67 to tie for 71st. He has finished in the top 15 just once in his past six events.

Strikingly, Gehman loves a long shot higher than 30-1 whose short game has been impeccable. This Tour veteran hasn't won in more than two years, but he has a strong track record at Sedgefield and could be in line for a stunning week.

Who wins the Wyndham Championship 2020? Who are the top golfers to target? And which overlooked player can help you win your league this week?