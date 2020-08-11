Even relaxed weeks on the PGA Tour are exciting. Following a run of amazing events that culminated in last week's PGA Championship and a string of more amazing events ahead (the FedEx Cup Playoffs and U.S. Open), this week's Wyndham Championship is nestled right in the middle. Still, six of the top 20 players in the world are playing this week, and an event that would normally only have implications for who makes the playoffs takes on a new air in a new year.

Event information

What: Wyndham Championship

When: Aug. 13-16

Where: Sedgefield Country Club -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Three things to know

1. Spieth? Like the current college football landscape, I will believe anything. He closed out his PGA Championship with a 76-67 on the weekend, which is very indicative of how this year has gone. On Saturday, I was reading his last rites. On Sunday, I was proselytizing about what the future holds. He's only played this event twice, and on one occurrence he finished second. The other outing he made the cut but didn't finish because he missed a third-round cut. That also sums things up quite nicely.

2. Koepka again: What do we make of Brooks Koepka right now? He's on a run of six weeks in a row of tournament play, and after taking a blowtorch to the leaderboard on Saturday night of the PGA Championship, he limped home to a 74 on Sunday while beating just one player in the field (Jim Herman). He has been notoriously disengaged from regular PGA Tour events in the past, but he's currently 92nd in the FedEx Cup race and has some work to do to get to East Lake. It will be interesting to see how he responds to both of those realities.

3. U.S. Open exemptions: This hasn't been talked about a ton because there are a lot of other things going on, but during a year in which there is no qualifying for the U.S. Open, players are getting to Winged Foot by posting top-10 finishes from week to week. At the PGA Championship last week, Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ qualified for the U.S. Open by finishing in the top 10 at TPC Harding Park. This week is even more wide open with a field that isn't nearly as strong as the PGA and loads of names who have not yet qualified for Winged Foot.

Grading the field

Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth highlight this week's terrific field. One of the unintended benefits of a year with a pandemic is that events that normally don't see high-quality fields get more top-25 and top-50 players than normal. That's a great thing for viewers, even if all of them are still only able to tune in on television. Grade: B+

Best bets

1. Harris English top 10 (3-1): He's quietly had four straight top 20s, including one last week at the PGA Championship. Having (by far) the best strokes-gained year of his life, which is a bit concerning given that I think he's performing at a level I'm not sure he's capable of maintaining for a long period of time. Thankfully, I don't need him to, I just need him to continue it for one more week.

2. Russell Henley top 20 (+250): More on him below as my sleeper, but this is good value. I really like the way he's playing and the way this course sets up for him. Sedgefield rewards accuracy off the tee (he's 45th on the PGA Tour) and good approach shots (he's 4th). Great spot for him to make some noise.

Wyndham Championship picks

Paul Casey Winner (20-1): There are a number of things I love about Casey this week, not the least of which is that he's coming off an amazing performance at last week's PGA Championship. He's been a poor putter so far this year -- even by his standards -- but is absolutely flushing the ball. There will be some sort of progression to the mean at some point with his short game (maybe it started last week?), and when that happens, he'll probably either win or come close. Webb Simpson Top 10 (+130): This is maybe the worst bet in all of sports, but it also might be the biggest lock in all of sports. Simpson has eight (!) top-12 finishes at this tournament since 2010 and three consecutive top threes. Since the PGA Tour restarted, he's won and has two other top-15 finishes. Even with a slightly better field this year, he's still the class of this tournament. Russell Henley Sleeper (50-1): I love how well Russell Henley is striking the ball and how poorly he's putting it. He's having the worst putting year of his career, which at some point is going to flip around, and he's No. 4 on the PGA Tour on approach shots this year. This course compares nicely to Muirfield Village, and Henley finished in the top 10 there during the Workday Charity Open.

