The FedEx Cup Playoffs are just around the corner, but golfers will have one more event to pile up points when the 2020 Wyndham Championship tees off on Thursday from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. Several players are opting to rest for the playoffs, but it's still an impressive field that features household names like Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed. In total, 16 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will be in the 2020 Wyndham Championship field.

The 2020 Wyndham Championship odds list Koepka and Simpson as the 11-1 co-favorites. Other top 2020 Wyndham Championship contenders include Paul Casey (14-1), Reed (14-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (20-1). Before locking in your 2020 Wyndham Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. It was all over Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. At the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400).

At the Memorial Tournament, McClure used the model to identify winner Jon Rahm (22-1) as one of his best bets from the start. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend. The model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

McClure returned a whopping +788 during the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, including nailing top-five bets on Xander Schauffele at 13-2 and Collin Morikawa at 9-1. The model was also extremely high on 30-1 long shot winner Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Simpson winning outright.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last four. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns returns.

Now that the Wyndham Championship 2020 field is nearly finalized, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 Wyndham Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Wyndham Championship 2020: Brooks Koepka, one of the 11-1 co-favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Koepka made an early charge at last week's PGA Championship, but struggled mightily on Sunday, firing a 74 that ultimately knocked him out of the top 25 in that event.

He's only recorded two top-10 performances throughout the 2019-20 PGA schedule and has missed four cuts overall. Driving accuracy has held him back all season, as he ranks No. 191 on tour at 53.95 percent. He's also struggled closer to the green, ranking 111th in strokes gained approaching the green and 145th in strokes gained putting. The model has factored all of that in and says he's one of the 2020 Wyndham Championship favorites to avoid this week.

Another surprise: Abraham Ancer, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 29-year-old has surged into the top 25 in the world and stands at No. 13 in the FedEx Cup standings.

He's been a regular contender since the PGA Tour restart, finishing 15th or better three times, including a second-place performance at the RBC Heritage in June. Overall, he ranks 12th on tour in scoring average (69.778) and is inside the top 50 in strokes gained off the tee, putting and approaching the green. With long odds and impressive numbers in recent events, Ancer is a strong choice for your 2020 Wyndham Championship bets this week, according to the model.

How to make 2020 Wyndham Championship picks

Also, the model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or higher who are set to make a surprising run, including a pair of astronomical long shots higher than 65-1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the 2020 Wyndham Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2020 Wyndham Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up more than $8,000 since the restart.

2020 Wyndham Championship odds

Brooks Koepka 11-1

Webb Simpson 11-1

Paul Casey 14-1

Patrick Reed 14-1

Tommy Fleetwood 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Abraham Ancer 25-1

Harris English 25-1

Billy Horschel 33-1

Ryan Moore 33-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Brendon Todd 33-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Kevin Kisner 45-1

Chez Reavie 45-1

Si Woo Kim 45-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Russell Henley 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 55-1

Lucas Glover 66-1

Tom Lewis 66-1

Luke List 66-1

J.T. Poston 66-1

Doc Redman 66-1

Patrick Rodgers 66-1

Matthias Schwab 66-1

Harold Varner III 66-1

Matt Wallace 66-1

Lanto Griffin 70-1

Bud Cauley 80-1

Jim Furyk 80-1

Charles Howell III 80-1

Zach Johnson 80-1

Chris Kirk 80-1

Maverick McNealy 80-1

Henrik Norlander 80-1

Pat Perez 80-1

Kyle Stanley 80-1