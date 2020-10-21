Just like last week's CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, this week's Zozo Championship has moved from the worst time zone for golf fans in the United States trying to watch live golf to the best time zone. The Zozo was moved from Japan to California because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now Tiger Woods will tee it up for four rounds alongside Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas at Sherwood Country Club.

Woods is a five-time champion at this course (though at a different event with a smaller field), and he will be -- as he always is -- the main event this week in a final tune-up for the Masters for most of the top players in the field. We haven't seen the Big Cat since he missed the cut at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, but he's the defending champion here as he took down last year's edition over Hideki Matsuyama and McIlroy.

The Zozo should again be a terrific viewing experience with Sherwood serving as host, and this our last opportunity to see the biggest stars in the game until that opening round of the Masters three weeks from now. In a no-cut event, we're guaranteed four rounds from 21 of the 25 best players in the world from sunny California. Here's how you can watch the Zozo Championship throughout the rest of the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

Featured groups: 12:45-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

Featured groups: 12:45-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio