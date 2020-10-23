Tiger Woods is back at the event where he last won on the PGA Tour last year to headline a star-studded field at this week's Zozo Championship at Thousand Oaks, California. Woods returns to action after he took a month off from competition after missing the cut at the U.S. Open in mid-September. However, Round 1 didn't go exactly as planned as Big Cat sits 12 shots back and just one shot out of last place after a 4-over 76 on Thursday.

He is unlikely to contend here, but Woods will be able to use the next three days as practice and prep for the Masters in three weeks at this no-cut event. Sebastian Munoz sits atop the leaderboard at 8 under with a host of challengers nearby, including Justin Thomas at 7 under.

Threesomes will go off split tees starting at 12:50 p.m. ET. Below are the full pairings and tee times for Friday's Round 2.

All times Eastern

2020 Zozo Championship tee times, Friday pairings

Hole No. 1

12:50 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Tom Hoge, Rikuya Hoshino

1:01 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Dylan Frittelli, Bubba Watson

1:12 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Kevin Na, Adam Long

1:23 p.m. -- Jim Herman, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood

1:34 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Mark Hubbard, Shaun Norris

1:45 p.m. --Kevin Streelman, Joel Dahmen, Gunn Charoenkul

1:56 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Chan Kim, Naoki Sekito

2:07 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

2:18 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Brendon Todd, Joaquin Niemann

2:29 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth, Shugo Imahira

2:40 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama

2:51 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele

3:02 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Scottie Scheffler, Ryo Ishikawa

Hole No. 10

12:50 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Harris English, Jazz Janewattananond

1:01 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Ryan Palmer, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:12 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Satoshi Kodaira

1:23 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

1:34 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson

1:45 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Talor Gooch, Mikumu Horikawa

1:56 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Carlos Ortiz, Takumi Kanaya

2:07 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im, Sebastián Muñoz

2:18 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Corey Conners, Tony Finau

2:29 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Lanto Griffin, Rickie Fowler

2:40 p.m. -- Richy Werenski, Paul Casey, Billy Horschel

2:51 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Gary Woodland, Brendan Steele

3:02 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Harry Higgs, Brad Kennedy