Justin Thomas is the solo leader at this week's Zozo Championship through 36 holes of play as he clings to a one-stroke advantage after posting a second 7-under 65 round in as many days. Thomas, No. 3 in the World Golf Rankings, played a bogey-free second round to assume the lead at 14 under ahead of moving day.

There's a loaded group of contenders on Thomas' heels led by Dylan Frittelli and Lanto Griffin, both of whom sit at 13 under, and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler, who are all at 12 under. Abraham Ancer, Harris English, Bubba Watson, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner and Richy Werenski comprise the traffic jam of golfers sitting at 11 under.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for every golfer this week, however. In defending his Zozo crown, Tiger Woods has struggled as he enters Saturday 12 strokes off the lead. He posted a promising 6-under 66 Friday, but he's well out of contention to repeat thanks to an opening-round 76 on Thursday. Phil Mickelson finds himself in similarly treacherous territory as well as he sits at 2 over through two rounds.

Nevertheless, it should be a thrilling Saturday full of action as the leaderboard shakes itself out. Play for Round 3 begins with threesomes going off split tees starting at 9:58 local time on the west coast. Below are the full tee times and pairings for Round 3.

All times Eastern

2020 Zozo Championship tee times, Saturday pairings

Hole No. 1

12:58 p.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Takumi Kanaya, Daniel Berger

1:09 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Mark Hubbard, Talor Gooch

1:20 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Corey Conners, Jordan Spieth

1:31 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann

1:42 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Alex Noren, Collin Morikawa

1:53 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Viktor Hovland, Jim Herman

2:04 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Sabastian Munoz, Justin Rose

2:15 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Webb Simpson, Brian Harman

2:26 p.m. -- Richy Werenski, Ryan Palmer, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:37 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner

2:48 p.m. -- Harris English, Bubba Watson, Tyrrell Hatton

2:59 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, Abraham Ancer

3:10 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin

Hole No. 10

12:58 p.m. -- Rikuya Hoshino, Cameron Champ, Nick Taylor

1:09 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Joel Dahmen, Brendon Todd

1:20 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Jazz Janewattananond

1:31 p.m. -- Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar

1:42 p.m. -- Shugo Imahira, Billy Horschel, Ryo Ishikawa

1:53 p.m. -- Harry Higgs, Brad Kennedy, Russell Henley

2:04 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Gunn Charoenkul, Paul Casey

2:15 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, Shaun Norris, Kevin Streelman

2:26 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Byeong Hun An

2:37 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Chan Kim, Tiger Woods

2:48 p.m -- Brendan Steele, Marc Leishman, Phil Mickelson

2:59 p.m. -- Mikumu Horikawa, Danny Lee, Michael Thompson

3:10 p.m. -- Adam Long, Naoki Sekito