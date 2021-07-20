Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen come in carrying different emotions, but both will have something to prove when they tee off Thursday in the 2021 3M Open. Johnson comes into TPC Twin Cities off his best finish in months -- a tie for eighth at the British Open that was only derailed by a third-round 73, and he's eager to prove his game is back. Oosthuizen tied for third, but he lost the 54-hole lead as Collin Morikawa took over on Sunday, and he missed out on yet another major championship victory. A 3M Open victory would be his first win on American soil and would soothe some of that sting.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Johnson as the 7-1 betting favorite in its latest 2021 3M Open odds, and he is followed by Oosthuizen and Tony Finau at 14-1. Patrick Reed (18-1) is the only other player at odds better than 28-1 in the 2021 3M Open field. Before making any 2021 3M Open picks or PGA Tour predictions, you have to check out what golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson knows what it takes to win and how players fit the courses. Before the British Open, the expert pegged Collin Morikawa among his players who were a good fit for Royal St. George's.

"Forget the notion that (young players) can't win because this is their first Open start," Johnson told SportsLine before the major championship. He also touted Morikawa as the best ball-striker in the field and said "he just has to overcome his poor putting."

He did just that, showing no signs of the major championship pressure with several par saves during a bogey-free 66 on the final day. The 24-year-old held off three-time major winner Jordan Spieth to win for his second time in a major championship debut.

Johnson also has a tremendous feel for when momentum will propel a player to victory. Before the U.S. Open, he tabbed Jon Rahm among his best bets to win and touted Oosthuizen at 45-1 as his top long-shot candidate. Rahm and Oosthuizen battled to the finish, with Rahm surging to his first major title.

Johnson has been on fire all season. Before the Memorial, he had Rahm and Collin Morikawa listed among his best bets. Rahm had a six-stroke lead after the third round but had to withdraw, and Morikawa dueled to the end with Patrick Cantlay before falling in a playoff. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 3M Open picks, and they will surprise you. You can only get those picks and Johnson's 2021 3M Open expert predictions and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2021 3M Open expert picks

Surprisingly, the golf expert is fading Finau, who is one of the favorites. The 31-year-old tied for third at TPC Twin Cities last year but was T-23 in 2019, and his 2021 season has followed a similar pattern. He tied for 15th at the British Open but missed the cut in his previous two events and has shot 72 or worse in six of his past 10 rounds. He has two runner-up finishes this season, but those came in consecutive events five months ago. He has seven top-10's but has missed five cuts in 22 events, so Johnson isn't picking him among his best bets to win this week.

On the other hand, the golf expert is optimistic after Johnson's showing at Royal St. George's. His T-8 was his third top-10 finish since he won the Masters in November, and only a third-round 73 kept him out of contention. He withdrew from last year's 3M Open with a back injury after a first-round 76. It is a course he should excel on, as he is seventh in driving distance (312.9 yards) and 19th in par breakers. The world's No. 2 player also is second in scoring average (69.952) and will come in looking to get hot as he prepares to defend his FedEx Cup title.

Johnson also knows Rickie Fowler has been working his way back, and he is waiting for the former phenom to break through. The 2010 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year has five career tour victories, but his last one came at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. He tied for 53rd at the Open Championship, but he finished with a final-round 65. The 32-year-old tied for eighth at the PGA Championship in May and followed that with a T-11 at the Memorial. Fowler has been susceptible to shooting an occasional high round, but a depleted 3M Open field could help him gain confidence.

How to make 2021 3M Open predictions

This week at TPC Twin Cities, Johnson is backing a major long shot who comes in at around 50-1 odds for the 2021 3M Open. This veteran has several top-10 finishes this season and could exploit the weaker field and pull off a shocking victory in Minnesota. Anyone who backs this underdog could cash in huge. He's only sharing this expert 3M Open pick at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2021 3M Open? Where do Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen finish? And which huge long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2021 3M Open, all from the insider who knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, and find out.

2021 3M Open odds, field, contenders

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Louis Oosthuizen 14-1

Patrick Reed 18-1

Robert Macintyre 28-1

Sergio Garcia 28-1

Cameron Tringale 28-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Matthew Wolff 33-1

Emiliano Grillo 35-1

Cameron Davis 40-1

Maverick McNealy 40-1

Rickie Fowler 40-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Lucas Herbert 40-1

Hank Lebioda 40-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Stewart Cink 50-1

Charl Schwartzel 50-1

Luke List 50-1

Dylan Frittelli 50-1

Patton Kizzire 50-1

Ryan Moore 55-1

J.T. Poston 60-1

Lanto Griffin 60-1

Brandt Snedeker 60-1

Doug Ghim 60-1

Patrick Rodgers 60-1

Jhonattan Vegas 66-1

Bo Hoag 66-1

Chris Kirk 66-1

Chez Reavie 66-1

Charles Howell 66-1

Brendon Todd 66-1

Richy Werenski 66-1

Kyle Stanley 70-1

Troy Merritt 80-1

Adam Hadwin 80-1

Mito Pereira 80-1

Adam Schenk 80-1

Michael Thompson 80-1

Joel Dahmen 80-1

Tom Lewis 90-1

Erik Van Rooyen 90-1

Steve Stricker 90-1

Matt Kuchar 90-1

Pat Perez 100-1

Sam Ryder 100-1

Brian Stuard 100-1

Mark Hubbard 100-1

Brandon Hagy 100-1

Beau Hossler 100-1

Ryan Armour 125-1

James Hahn 125-1

Tom Hoge 125-1

Cameron Percy 125-1

Scott Stallings 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Matthew NeSmith 125-1

Sepp Straka 125-1

Adam Long 125-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Kevin Tway 150-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Brandon Stone 150-1

Byeong Hun An 150-1

Roger Sloan 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Wyndham Clark 150-1

Scott Piercy 150-1

Brice Garnett 150-1

Satoshi Kodaira 175-1

Keith Mitchell 175-1

Robert Streb 175-1

Jason Dufner 175-1

Will Gordon 200-1

Scott Brown 200-1

Vincent Whaley 200-1

Vaughn Taylor 200-1

Nate Lashley 200-1

John Huh 200-1

Camilo Villegas 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 200-1

Chesson Hadley 200-1

Andrew Putnam 250-1

Tyler Duncan 250-1

Michael Gligic 250-1

Ben Martin 250-1

Sean O'Hair 250-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Peter Malnati 250-1

Bronson Burgoon 250-1

M.J. Daffue 250-1

Chase Seiffert 250-1

Josh Teater 250-1

Jimmy Walker 300-1

Robby Shelton 300-1

Mark Anderson 300-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 300-1

Nick Watney 300-1

Wes Roach 300-1

J.J. Spaun 300-1

David Hearn 300-1

Aaron Baddeley 300-1

Quade Cummins 300-1

Rob Oppenheim 300-1

David Lingmerth 300-1

Bo Van Pelt 300-1

Fabian Gomez 300-1

Austin Cook 300-1

Ryan Hall 350-1

Andrew Landry 350-1

Johnson Wagner 400-1

Rafael Campos 400-1

John Pak 400-1

Ted Potter 400-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 400-1

Scott Harrington 400-1

Michael Gellerman 400-1

Rhein Gibson 400-1

Shawn Stefani 400-1

Luke Donald 400-1

Bill Haas 400-1

Greg Chalmers 400-1

Brent Snyder 500-1

Ben Taylor 500-1

Sangmoon Bae 500-1

Hunter Mahan 500-1

Ben Crane 500-1

Brian Gay 500-1

Michael Kim 500-1

D.J. Trahan 500-1

John Senden 500-1

Sebastian Cappelen 500-1

Angus Flanagan 500-1

Zack Sucher 500-1

D.A. Points 500-1

Grayson Murray 500-1

Chris Baker 500-1

Nelson Ledesma 500-1

Ryan Blaum 500-1

Jonathan Byrd 500-1

Kris Ventura 500-1

Ricky Barnes 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Tyler McCumber 500-1

Dominic Bozzelli 500-1

Martin Trainer 750-1

Matt Every 750-1

Kevin Stadler 750-1