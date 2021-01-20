Gone are the whales and the palm trees of Hawaii, and desert golf is ushered in as the PGA Tour heads to California for the start of a month-long west coast swing. The American Express starts this week in Palm Desert, but it will only be played on two courses instead of the traditional three because the annual pro-am portion of the event has been canceled on account of Covid-19.

Still, there is plenty to follow and watch this weekend, including the 2021 debuts of Matthew Wolff, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson. The two favorites, however, are Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay, both of whom contended at the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua two weeks ago. Reed is a former winner of this event (and Mickelson has won it twice).

The course that was eliminated from the rotation this year is La Quinta Country Club, which traditionally played as (by far) the easiest track, so scoring should be up a bit from past iterations of this tournament. That's not saying much considering nothing worse than 20 under has won the tournament since it flipped to a four-round event in 2012.

Regardless, we should get some good drama, great storylines and hear from a few players we haven't heard from in a while throughout the entire week at PGA West.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio