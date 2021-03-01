Tyrrell Hatton will try to defend his title this week when the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off at Bay Hill Club and Lodge outside Orlando on Thursday. Hatton got his first career victory at the event last season, becoming the fifth straight international player to win it. It remains the Englishman's only title, but he comes in as one of the favorites at 16-1 in the latest 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy is the 9-1 favorite, and American Bryson DeChambeau and Norwegian Viktor Hovland are the 12-1 second favorites.

Are the top international players the best options for your 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational Fantasy golf rankings? Or will an American like DeChambeau or Patrick Reed (20-1) come through? Before making any 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past year -- including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among the PGA Tour winners -- plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

At last week's WGC-Workday Championship, two of his top 10 picks placed in the top six, including Brooks Koepka, who continued his surge to finish second as Collin Morikawa outclassed the field. At the previous week's Genesis Invitational, half of Gehman's top 10 players placed in the top 15, including Tony Finau, who got his third straight runner-up finish worldwide.

At Pebble Beach, three of Gehman's top four picks finished in the top five, including winner Daniel Berger. And at the Farmers, the leaderboard looked like a who's who of Gehman's rankings, with five of the golf expert's top nine picks finishing tied for seventh or better.

Gehman has been on fire all year. Two of the top four finishers at The American Express ranked in his top seven, and at the Sony, the top three in his rankings all finished in the top seven. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021 over at SportsLine so you can crush your Fantasy golf picks.

2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational Fantasy golf picks

Gehman has no reason to expect anything but success from McIlroy. The 18-time tour winner and two-time FedEx champion still clearly has elite skills. He tied for sixth last week and shot a final-round 64 in Phoenix, so he isn't far off. He can still bomb the driver, ranking second in both driving distances (319.6 yards) and strokes gained off the tee, and he has 147 birdies in 30 rounds (third).

The golf expert isn't quite as sold on Sungjae Im and has him barely inside his top-10 golfers this week. The 22-year-old was on fire once the tour hit Florida last year, getting his first victory at the Honda Classic and following that up with a T-5 here. But he hasn't been the same this year, posting one top-15 finish over his past five events and coming off a T-28 last week. He has really struggled with the putter, ranking 98th in overall putting average.

How to set your 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational Fantasy golf lineups

Strikingly, Gehman is looking for a big week from another young golfer who comes into the event at around 45-1. This under-the-radar player has consistently finished in the top 25 and has lurked near the top several times. He has the skill to win if he can put four rounds together, and Gehman believes this could be the week he breaks through. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

Who wins the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021? Who are the top golfers to target? And which overlooked player can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational, all from the data scientist who's called 12 outright winners in the past year.