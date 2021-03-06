We've reached the one-year anniversary of the last normal event on the PGA Tour. The Arnold Palmer Invitational was the final tournament in 2020 with a full set of fans before the entire thing ground to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic at The Players Championship the following week at TPC Sawgrass.

Fittingly, the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational will feature the highest capacity since the shutdown. It is expected that 8,000 people will be allowed in this week to see Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy tee it up at Bay Hill.

Last year's tournament was a war. Scores ballooned on the weekend, and in a rarity, just 4-under par won the tournament with Tyrrell Hatton besting Marc Leishman by one stroke and Sungjae Im by two.

With two rounds of action in the books, Corey Conners sits atop the leaderboard at Bay Hill after shooting a 69 on Friday while sitting at 9 under. Rory McIlroy, who was the co-leader with Conners after Round 1, is not far behind at 7 under despite falling back with a 71 in the second round after shooting a 66 on Thursday.

Want the sharpest DFS advice, picks and data-driven golf analysis? Listen below and subscribe to The First Cut Golf podcast where we explain what's happening on the course so you can win off of it.

It's shaping up to be a pivotal moving day at one of the classic events on the PGA Tour. Can an American not named Tiger Woods or Matt Every finally break through for a win or will a European run away with the title for a sixth consecutive year? If an American is to win, he'll have to do it from behind and the closest are Lanto Griffin at 7 under and two back and Bryson DeChambeau at 6 under and three off the pace.

Here's how you can follow throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio