We've reached the one-year anniversary of the last normal event on the PGA Tour. The Arnold Palmer Invitational was the final tournament in 2020 with a full set of fans before the entire thing ground to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic at The Players Championship the following week at TPC Sawgrass.

Fittingly, the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational will feature the highest capacity since the shutdown. It is expected that 8,000 people will be allowed in this week to see Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy tee it up at Bay Hill.

Last year's tournament was a war. Scores ballooned on the weekend, and in a rarity, just 4-under par won the tournament with Tyrrell Hatton besting Marc Leishman by one stroke and Sungjae Im by two.

This year's event likely won't play as difficult, but it should be more fun to follow because of the field that will be present. Spieth is making his debut, while DeChambeau and McIlroy are among the best players at this venue over the last decade. In what should be a down week wedged between a WGC and The Players, this event should actually be terrific once again.

Here's how you can follow throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio