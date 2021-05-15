TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, will serve as the home this year for the AT&T Byron Nelson -- the third different course in the past four iterations. The Craig Ranch reviews are promising thus far, and a lot of PGA Tour pros should like it because it's wide open and should be easy to score -- unless the wind howls. It will be a great place to watch a little golf the week before the PGA Championship.

There are plenty of big stars to follow if you're in attendance or watching on TV, too. Jordan Spieth will be the axis around which everything else swings, but Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and new Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama are all intriguing for different reasons this week. Matsuyama and Koepka probably have the most at stake as it relates to how they look ahead of Kiawah next week, and after several years of not drawing great fields, this is a nice reprieve for the good folks who put on the Nelson every year (especially a year after it got completely canceled).

Heading into the weekend, we should have some good action on tap. Sam Burns, who captured the first victory of his PGA Tour career a few weeks ago at the Valspar Championship, sits atop the leaderboard at 17 under and holding a two-stroke lead. Meanwhile, Spieth, who dazzled with a 63 in Round 1, fell back on Friday but is still only six strokes behind and among the pack chasing Burns. With the second major of the year on deck in a week, all of these stars will be looking for any kind of momentum heading into Kiawah.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio