This week's AT&T Byron Nelson has found a new home -- its third in four iterations -- at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The reviews for Craig Ranch are good thus far, and a lot of PGA Tour pros should like it because it's wide open and should be easy to score -- unless the wind howls. It will be a great place to watch a little golf the week before the PGA Championship.

There are plenty of big stars to follow if you're in attendance or watching on TV, too. Jordan Spieth will be the axis around which everything else swings, but Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and new Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama are all intriguing for different reasons this week. Matsuyama and Koepka probably have the most at stake as it relates to how they look ahead of Kiawah next week, and after several years of not drawing great fields, this is a nice reprieve for the good folks who put on the Nelson every year (especially a year after it got completely canceled).

It would be surprising if we don't see a crowded shootout this weekend. The course in McKinney has received rain for most of the last few days, and though it's a bit cold and will likely be a tad breezy over the four-day event, it should not be gusty enough to keep the best in the world from going pretty deep on the scorecard; for context, 18 under won a Korn Ferry Tour Q-School second stage qualifier two years ago on this course.

Regardless of what happens, though, this is a great event -- and a great field! -- to whet the appetite for Kiawah and the PGA next weekend. So often on the PGA Tour events the week before a major are either overlooked or forgotten about, but with the quality of stars in this tournament, the curiosity of a new venue in place and everyone curious to see how prepared golfers are to take on Kiawah next weekend, we should be in for a great AT&T Byron Nelson over the next few days.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio