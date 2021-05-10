Jon Rahm enters the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson as one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour. The No. 3 ranked player in the world is coming off a disappointing missed cut last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, but he's finished T-9 or better in nine of his last 12 starts. Rahm will have some stiff competition in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field with proven champions like Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka set to tee it up this week. The AT&T Byron Nelson 2021 tees-off on Thursday, May 13, from TPC Craig Ranch located in McKinney, Texas.

Rahm, a five-time PGA Tour champion, is going off as a 10-1 co-favorite in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Other top contenders include Johnson (10-1), Bryson DeChambeau (10-1) and Spieth (12-1). Before locking in your 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.



At the Masters in April, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.



In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.



This same model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the AT&T Byron Nelson 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, an eight-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. The 27-year-old is coming off a strong showing at the Wells Fargo Championship last week, securing his sixth top-10 finish of the season. He's recorded two victories on the PGA Tour this season, but he's been inconsistent in recent weeks, finishing outside the top-40 in two of his last three starts.

DeChambeau's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his driving accuracy percentage. In fact, DeChambeau enters this week's event ranked 166th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (55.22), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at TPC Craig Ranch. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the AT&T Byron Nelson 2021 field.

Another surprise: Scottie Scheffler, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Scheffler has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Scheffler certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 24-year-old enters the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked inside the top-30 in a number of important statistical categories, including driving accuracy percentage (67.1), greens in regulation percentage (68.5) and birdie average (4.38). Those impressive stats, coupled with his long odds, make Scheffler a strong value pick in 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson bets this week.

How to make 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson picks

The model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the AT&T Byron Nelson 2021? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up almost $10,000 since the restart.

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds (via William Hill)

Jon Rahm 10-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Jordan Spieth 12-1

Daniel Berger 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 20-1

Scottie Scheffler 25-1

Marc Leishman 28-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Sam Burns 30-1

Si-Woo Kim 35-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1

Ryan Palmer 40-1

Harris English 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Charl Schwartzel 55-1

Matt Kuchar 60-1

Thomas Pieters 66-1

Lee Westwood 66-1

Charles Howell 66-1

Aaron Wise 66-1

Keith Mitchell 66-1

Luke List 66-1

Russell Knox 70-1

Talor Gooch 70-1

Peter Uihlein 70-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Carlos Ortiz 80-1

Antoine Rozner 90-1

Brandt Snedeker 90-1

Camilo Villegas 100-1

Ryan Moore 100-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Sebastian Munoz 100-1

Jhonattan Vegas 125-1

John Catlin 125-1

Erik Van Rooyen 125-1

James Hahn 125-1

Wyndham Clark 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Pat Perez 150-1

Adam Schenk 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Doc Redman 150-1

Martin Laird 150-1

C.T. Pan 150-1

Scott Piercy 150-1