Although coronavirus concerns will alter the traditional format to eliminate amateurs and Monterey Peninsula from the three-course rotation, the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am promises to provide exciting golf. Defending champion Nick Taylor leads the 156-player field into competition starting Thursday at both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Phil Mickelson, who's recorded 44 wins on the PGA Tour, will be aiming for a record sixth Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory.

Taylor is a long shot this week, currently listed at 80-1 in the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Mickelson, meanwhile, is going off at 40-1, far behind Patrick Cantlay (15-2) and Daniel Berger (14-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,700 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

In the final standard PGA event of 2020, McClure nailed Viktor Hovland's win at +2500 in his best bets. That was one of many huge calls he made last year. After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top-five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets. Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2021: Paul Casey, who's recorded 20 professional victories and is one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Casey has finished T-12 or better in each of his last two starts worldwide, which includes an eighth place finish at The American Express in January.

However, Casey has failed to crack the top-30 in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. Casey's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find greens in regulation. The 43-year-old enters this week's event ranked 130th in greens in regulation percentage (67.93), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2021 field.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Day has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 33-year-old has won 12 times on the PGA Tour, but is aiming to snap a three-year winless drought.

Day flashed his usual form earlier in the 2020-21 PGA Tour wraparound season with a seventh-place finish at the Vivint Houston Open. Day is no stranger to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard, either, finishing sixth or better in seven appearances, which includes a runner-up finish in 2018. Day can go low at any time at Pebble Beach, which is why he's one of the top value picks that should be all over your radar at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2021.

How to make 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks

Also, the model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2021? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $10,700 since the restart, and find out.

2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds (via William Hill)

Patrick Cantlay 15-2

Daniel Berger 14-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Will Zalatoris 18-1

Jason Day 20-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Si-Woo Kim 30-1

Cameron Davis 33-1

Max Homa 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Kevin Streelman 35-1

Cameron Tringale 40-1

Henrik Norlander 40-1

Brian Harman 40-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Rickie Fowler 40-1

Brendan Steele 50-1

Matt Jones 50-1

Alex Noren 50-1

James Hahn 50-1

Peter Malnati 66-1

Maverick McNealy 66-1

Harold Varner 66-1

Patton Kizzire 66-1

Nick Taylor 66-1

Chris Kirk 66-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 66-1

Chez Reavie 66-1

Joel Dahmen 66-1

Brandt Snedeker 66-1

Matthew NeSmith 66-1

Michael Thompson 70-1

Doug Ghim 70-1