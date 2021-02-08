Nick Taylor will look to defend his title when the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off on Thursday from Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Taylor outlasted Kevin Streelman to finish on top of the leaderboard last year, which helped him claim his second career victory on the PGA Tour. He'll have some stiff competition in the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field with proven winners like Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Phil Mickelson set to tee it up this week.

Taylor, who missed the cut last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, is listed at 80-1 to repeat in the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The top contenders include Johnson (4-1), Cantlay (10-1) and Daniel Berger (18-1).

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2021: Paul Casey, who's recorded 20 professional victories and is one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Casey has finished T-12 or better in each of his last two starts worldwide, which includes an eighth place finish at The American Express in January.

However, Casey has failed to crack the top-30 in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. Casey's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find greens in regulation. The 43-year-old enters this week's event ranked 130th in greens in regulation percentage (67.93), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2021 field.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a massive 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Day has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Day, a 12-time PGA Tour champion, has had tremendous success at this event in recent years. In fact, Day has finished inside the top-five in each of his last four starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He's also finished T-12 or better in two of his last five starts overall. Those impressive results, plus his long odds, make him a strong play in 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am bets.

Also, the model is targeting five other golfers with odds of 25-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 4-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Daniel Berger 18-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Will Zalatoris 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Jason Day 33-1

Cameron Davis 40-1

Si-Woo Kim 40-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Kevin Streelman 45-1

Rickie Fowler 45-1

Cameron Tringale 50-1

Max Homa 50-1

Henrik Norlander 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Wyndham Clark 66-1

Brendan Steele 66-1

Matt Jones 66-1

Alex Noren 66-1

Brandt Snedeker 66-1

Matt Kuchar 66-1

Chris Kirk 70-1

Matthew NeSmith 70-1

Adam Long 80-1

Peter Malnati 80-1

Maverick McNealy 80-1

Patton Kizzire 80-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Chez Reavie 80-1

Luke List 80-1

Joel Dahmen 80-1

James Hahn 80-1

Russell Knox 80-1

Michael Thompson 100-1

Scott Stallings 100-1

Branden Grance 100-1

Scott Piercy 100-1

Jim Furyk 100-1

Bo Hoag 100-1

Harold Varner 100-1

Doug Ghim 100-1

Sebastian Munoz 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Kramer Hickok 100-1

Rory Sabbatini 100-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 100-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 100-1

Jhonattan Vegas 100-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Andrew Putnam 100-1