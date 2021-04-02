The Augusta National Women's Amateur jumps back into its normal slot before the Masters next week after a one-year reprieve because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The effect of the pandemic on the tournament is that there are some holdovers who qualified for the 2020 version who are playing this time around, and thus, the field expanded from 72 to 85 for this year's event.

The much-anticipated action began with the first round on Wednesday, although the opening round did not get to see its conclusion that day. The final cut has been made as we enter Round 3 on Saturday with Rose Zhang of the United States and Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden both in the lead at 1 under through two rounds. Round 3 will be tested at Augusta National, and the stacked leaderboard -- 11 golfers are within four shots of the top -- should make for some fantastic action over the last 18 holes.

Here's how you can watch as much of the Augusta National Women's Amateur as possible on Saturday. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for coverage after the round, and join us again next week for wall-to-wall coverage of the 2021 Masters.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 3

Round 3 start time: 8 a.m.

End of round coverage: Noon-3 p.m. on NBC and NBCSports.com