The Augusta National Women's Amateur jumps back into its normal slot before the Masters next week after a one-year reprieve because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The effect of the pandemic on the tournament is that there are some holdovers who qualified for the 2020 version who are playing this time around, and thus the field has expanded from 72 to 85 for this year's event.

It would be disingenuous to call the inaugural run of this tournament in 2019 anything but a roaring success. With Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi duking it out on the back nine at Augusta National to touch off their incredible amateur careers, drama was high and the quality of play somehow even higher. It set a lofty bar for future ANWA events, which this year's will try to surpass.

With some of the biggest names in women's amateur golf -- Rose Zhang, Linn Grant and Beatrice Wallin -- involved, it has a chance to be just as good. But first the field of 85 must be whittled down to 30, which will happen over the course of 36 holes of play at Champions Retreat on Wednesday and Thursday leading into the final 18 holes on Saturday. If you want to see some truly dramatic golf being played, check out the inevitable playoff for those final spots in the field of 30 on Thursday afternoon when there are, say, 14 golfers playing for six spots in the finale at Augusta National. The entire show should be a great one.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the three-day event. Here's how you can watch as much of the Augusta National Women's Amateur as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for coverage throughout, and join us again next week for wall-to-wall coverage of the 2021 Masters.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Wednesday, March 31

Round 1 start time: 7:45 a.m.

Round 2 -- Thursday, April 1

Round 2 start time: 7:45 a.m.

Daily look-in coverage: 6:15-8 p.m. on Golf Channel and NBCSports.com

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 3

Round 3 start time: 8 a.m.

End of round coverage: Noon-3 p.m. on NBC and NBCSports.com