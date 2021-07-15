The 2021 Open Championship has arrived, and while it may be starting early Thursday morning in the United States, four days of exciting golf are ahead at one of the best courses in the United Kingdom. Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England, will be hosting for the first time in a decade, and the gorgeous sights have been plenty captivating before anyone has even teed off.

Whether it's Jon Rahm looking to become just the fifth golfer to ever win the U.S. Open and the Open Championship in the same year, Dustin Johnson hoping for redemption after losing here back in 2011 or golfers like Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy aiming to end their major droughts, there are plenty of storylines to follow throughout the Open.

Can it be overwhelming at times? Sure ... but no worries. We have you covered. Check out a full set of Round 1 tee times so you know when to watch your favorite golfers along with our Open coverage schedule so you can plan the rest of your week around the year's second major.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 15

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Peacock

Early Round 1 coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes (14-16) -- 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)