The 2021 Open Championship is fully underway, and while it may be continuing early Friday morning in the United States, three more days days of exciting golf are ahead at one of the best courses in the United Kingdom. Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England, is hosting this event for the first time in a decade, and the scenery and the golf have both been awesome through 18 holes.

Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth are vying at the top of the leaderboard, but they won't go off until later in the day, which gives some of the early starters like Collin Morikawa Tommy Fleetwood and Webb Simpson time to make a move toward the top of the board. If Friday is half as fun as Thursday, we're in for a terrific show as this tournament plays out here in the U.S. on TV and online for another 15 hours early on Friday morning into the afternoon. The R&A does a great job of spreading out stars throughout the tee sheet, and letting everyone go off the first tee creates a terrific rhythm for the entire day.

Can it be overwhelming at times? Sure ... but no worries. We have you covered. Check out a full set of Round 2 tee times so you know when to watch your favorite golfers along with our Open coverage schedule so you can plan the rest of your week around the year's second major.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, July 16

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Peacock

Early Round 1 coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes (14-16) -- 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)