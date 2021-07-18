The 2021 Open Championship enters Sunday with just 18 holes of golf remaining at one of the best courses in the United Kingdom. Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England, is hosting this event for the first time in a decade, and both the scenery and the golf have both been awesome through 54 holes.

The story on Sunday revolves around leader Louis Oosthuizen. Will he win his second major after dominating this championship season? Will Collin Morikawa (one back) or Jordan Spieth (three back) keep him from doing so? Will somebody come from distance and burn down Royal St. George's like Phil Mickelson did to Muirfield Village in 2013? So many questions will be answered on Sunday afternoon.

The fun part is that the course has started to cook a little bit. It played about a stroke over par on Saturday in Round 3, and several of the leaders staggered him. Jon Rahm had some really interesting comments on pin positions and how much more difficult it was playing than it looked. It's likely only going to get tougher from here on in, which will be agonizing for golfers but a hell of a show for us at home to watch.

Check out a full set of Round 4 tee times so you know when to watch your favorite golfers along with our Open coverage schedule so you can plan the rest of your week around the year's second major.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 18

Round 4 start time: 3 a.m.

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Holes (14-16) -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on Golf Channel, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)