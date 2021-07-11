After separating from the competition to claim his first career major championship, Shane Lowry will look to defend his title when the 2021 Open Championship gets underway on Thursday, July 15, at Royal St. George's Golf Club. The Open Championship 2021 will be the 149th playing of this illustrious tournament, and this year's edition will feature a star-studded field. The 2021 Open Championship field will feature over 150 of the world's best players competing for the $11.5 million purse, which includes over $2 million to the winner.

Lowry, the defending champion, will attempt to shake off the rust after finishing 65th at the U.S. Open in June. According to the latest 2021 Open Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook, Lowry is 40-1 to repeat. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, who's coming off his first major victory at the U.S. Open, is the favorite at 9-1.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 U.S. Open, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's first career major championship victory at 10-1 from the start. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner at that point. The result: Rahm birdied the 17th and 18th holes in dramatic fashion to send his backers straight to the pay window. At the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Rahm's (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past several months.

This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Open Championship field is set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2021: Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles mightily doesn't even crack the top 10. Koepka saves his best golf for major championships, and he's finished seventh or better in three of his last four major starts. However, Koepka has finished 39th or worse in three of his last six starts at the Open Championship and ranks 165th in driving accuracy percentage (55.84), which could spell trouble at Royal St George's Golf Club.

On the other hand, the model has taken into account that Jordan Spieth will enter the Open Championship 2021 full of confidence. Spieth has seen an incredible resurgence in recent weeks, recording his 12th career victory at the Valero Texas Open and finishing inside the top 10 in five of his last eight starts overall. He's also had success at the Open Championship in his career, finishing on top of the leaderboard in 2017 and recording a ninth-place finish in 2018.

The golf model also knows Dustin Johnson has the all-around game to play well on any course. The No. 2 player in the world has certainly struggled in his most recent starts, missing the cut in two of his last four starts and finishing 25th or worse six times since March. However, Johnson ranks inside the top 20 in a number of important statistical categories, including driving distance (313.8), scoring average (69.730), strokes gained tee to green (1.159) and strokes gained off the tee (.523).

How to make 2021 Open Championship picks

Among the options the model is touting is a long shot who comes in at well over 35-1 Open Championship odds 2021. Pure ball-strikers who can putt well excel at the Open, and this player fits the bill.

So who will win the Open Championship 2021? And which long shot stuns the golfing world? Check out the odds below.

2021 Open Championship odds

Jon Rahm 9-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 28-1

Louis Oosthuizen 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 28-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Justin Rose 33-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Tony Finau 40-1

Collin Morikawa 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 45-1

Daniel Berger 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Garrick Higgo 50-1

Lee Westwood 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Will Zalatoris 50-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Cameron Smith 60-1

Joaquin Niemann 66-1

Matt Kuchar 66-1

Sam Burns 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Francesco Molinari 66-1

Henrik Stenson 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Robert MacIntyre 66-1

Branden Grace 70-1

Matthew Wolff 80-1

Danny Willett 80-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Victor Perez 100-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 100-1

Alex Noren 100-1

Graeme McDowell 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Max Homa 100-1

Martin Kaymer 100-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Tom Lewis 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Corey Conners 125-1

Eddie Pepperell 125-1

Stewart Cink 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 125-1

Hao-Tong Li 125-1

Jason Kokrak 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matthias Schwab 150-1

Billy Horschel 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 150-1

Andy Sullivan 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Si-Woo Kim 150-1

Padraig Harrington 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Byeong-Hun An 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Matt Jones 150-1

Mike Lorenzo-Vera 200-1

Brian Harman 200-1

Emiliano Grillo 200-1

Aaron Rai 200-1

Marcus Armitage 200-1

Andrew Johnston 200-1

Charley Hoffman 200-1

Russell Knox 200-1

Keegan Bradley 200-1

Joost Luiten 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 200-1

Ryan Palmer 200-1

Cameron Champ 200-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Andrew Putnam 225-1

Kurt Kitayama 250-1

Chez Reavie 250-1

Jim Furyk 250-1

Jason Dufner 250-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 250-1

Jazz Janewattananond 250-1

Scott Piercy 250-1

Lucas Bjerregaard 250-1

Ryan Moore 250-1

Jimmy Walker 250-1

Charles Howell 250-1

Adam Hadwin 250-1

Joel Dahmen 250-1

Lucas Glover 250-1

Matthew Southgate 250-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 250-1

Paul Waring 250-1

Benjamin Hebert 250-1

Aaron Wise 250-1

Ryan Fox 250-1

Jorge Campillo 250-1

Keith Mitchell 250-1

Romain Langasque 250-1

Justin Harding 250-1

Luke List 250-1

J.B. Holmes 250-1

Marcus Kinhult 250-1

Rory Sabbatini 250-1

C.T. Pan 300-1

Takumi Kanaya 300-1

Danny Lee 300-1

Shaun Norris 300-1

Shugo Imahira 300-1

Ernie Els 500-1

Darren Clarke 500-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

Paul Lawrie 500-1

John Daly 1000-1

Jaco Ahlers 1000-1

David Duval 1500-1

Mark Calcavecchia 2000-1

Todd Hamilton 2000-1