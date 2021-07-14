The southernmost course in the tournament's rotation, Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England will host the 2021 Open Championship beginning on Thursday, July 15. Possessing the deepest bunker in professional golf on its fourth hole, Royal St. George's welcomes the Open Championship for the 15th time, with past winners at the site including Darren Clarke, Greg Norman, Walter Hagen, and Harry Vardon. Clarke's 2011 win was emotional, as the Northern Irishman had toiled for 20 years and 54 majors before finally breaking through for the three-stroke victory over Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

Ten years after Clarke's victory, Johnson returns as part of the 2021 Open Championship field as the world's top-ranked player, while Mickelson is the 51-year-old winner of the 2021 PGA Championship. Jon Rahm, who won the U.S. Open in June, is the 7-1 favorite at William Hill Sportsbook, with Bryson DeChambeau at 14-1. Before locking in your 2021 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model's top 2021 Open Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2021: Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles mightily doesn't even crack the top 10. Koepka saves his best golf for major championships, and he's finished seventh or better in three of his last four major starts. However, Koepka has finished 39th or worse in three of his last six starts at the Open Championship and ranks 165th in driving accuracy percentage (55.84), which could spell trouble at Royal St George's Golf Club.

On the other hand, the model has taken into account that Jordan Spieth will enter the Open Championship 2021 full of confidence. Spieth has seen an incredible resurgence in recent weeks, recording his 12th career victory at the Valero Texas Open and finishing inside the top 10 in five of his last eight starts overall. He's also had success at the Open Championship in his career, finishing on top of the leaderboard in 2017 and recording a ninth-place finish in 2018.

The proven model also is factoring in that 2014 Open Champion Rory McIlroy is eager to add his name to the Claret Jug for the second time. Should McIlroy win at Royal St. George's, he would become the 28th multiple Open champ and would join Bob Martin, Willie Park Jr., Harold Hilton, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Greg Norman, Padraig Harrington and Ernie Els with two victories. McIlroy also has fond memories of Royal St. George's, as he placed 25th in the 2011 Open there as a 22-year-old. A hugely popular Northern Irishman, McIlroy has tallied five top-five finishes in the Open, the most for him in any major championship.

2021 Open Championship odds

Jon Rahm 7-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Dustin Johnson 15-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Brooks Koepka 16-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Patrick Cantlay 33-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Tyrrell Hatton 33-1

Paul Casey 35-1

Lee Westwood 35-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Collin Morikawa 40-1

Tony Finau 45-1

Justin Rose 45-1

Daniel Berger 50-1

Cameron Smith 55-1

Sergio Garcia 55-1

Marc Leishman 55-1

Branden Grace 55-1

Joaquin Niemann 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-1

Adam Scott 66-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Garrick Higgo 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Rickie Fowler 66-1

Robert MacIntyre 66-1

Lucas Herbert 70-1

Phil Mickelson 70-1

Harris English 70-1

Jason Day 70-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Jason Kokrak 90-1

Sam Burns 100-1

Alex Noren 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Thomas Detry 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Francesco Molinari 100-1

Martin Kaymer 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Victor Perez 125-1

Guido Migliozzi 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Min Woo Lee 125-1

Stewart Cink 125-1

Max Homa 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 125-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Padraig Harrington 125-1

Billy Horschel 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Charley Hoffman 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Keegan Bradley 150-1

Kevin Streelman 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Richard Bland 150-1

Andy Sullivan 175-1

Emiliano Grillo 200-1

Jason Scrivener 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Carlos Ortiz 200-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 200-1

Lucas Glover 200-1

Henrik Stenson 200-1

Cameron Tringale 200-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Antoine Rozner 200-1

Erik Van Rooyen 200-1

Matt Jones 200-1

John Catlin 200-1

Chez Reavie 250-1

Aaron Rai 250-1

Matthias Schwab 250-1

Troy Merritt 250-1

Johannes Veerman 250-1

Brandt Snedeker 250-1

Dean Burmester 250-1

Joel Dahmen 250-1

Ryan Fox 250-1

Dylan Frittelli 250-1

Justin Harding 250-1

Chris Kirk 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes 300-1

Kurt Kitayama 300-1

Brendan Steele 300-1

Takumi Kanaya 300-1

Adam Hadwin 300-1

Lanto Griffin 300-1

Joost Luiten 300-1

Talor Gooch 300-1

Jack Senior 300-1

Romain Langasque 300-1

C.T. Pan 350-1

Jazz Janewattananond 350-1

Marcus Armitage 350-1

Mike Lorenzo-Vera 400-1

Marcel Siem 400-1

Daniel Van Tonder 400-1

Jimmy Walker 400-1

Rikard Karlberg 400-1

Paul Waring 400-1

Benjamin Hebert 400-1

Jorge Campillo 400-1

Keith Mitchell 400-1

Shaun Norris 400-1

Adam Long 400-1

Hao-Tong Li 400-1

Rikuya Hoshino 400-1

Byeong-Hun An 400-1

Marcus Kinhult 400-1

Chan Kim 500-1

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano 500-1

Marcel Schneider 500-1

Richard Mansell 500-1

Yuki Inamori 500-1

J.C. Ritchie 500-1

Ernie Els 500-1

Cole Hammer 500-1

Darren Clarke 500-1

Yuxin Lin 500-1

Ryosuke Kinoshita 500-1

Matthias Schmid 500-1

Daniel Hillier 750-1

Brad Kennedy 750-1

Ryutaro Nagano 750-1

Poom Saksansin 750-1

Jaco Ahlers 750-1

Christoffer Bring 1000-1

Richard T. Lee 1000-1

Nicholas Poppleton 1000-1

Deyen Lawson 1000-1

Jonathan Thomson 1000-1

Sam Bairstow 1000-1

Aaron Pike 1000-1

Laird Shepherd 1000-1

Ben Hutchinson 1000-1

Joe Long 1500-1

Sam Forgan 1500-1

Ricardo Celia 1500-1

Abel Gallegos 1500-1

Daniel Croft 2000-1

Connor Wordsdall 2000-1

Todd Hamilton 2000-1