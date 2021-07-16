After setting the 36-hole scoring record at the 2021 Open Championship with a second-round 65 putting him at 129 overall, Louis Oosthuizen jumped ahead of Jordan Spieth as the new favorite to win at Royal St. George's this weekend. The leaderboard is absolutely loaded after Collin Morikawa got the day started with a stunning 64 that signaled to the field it was going to be a great round to go low.

That 64 from Morikawa was matched by both Emiliano Grillo and reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who remains a real factor in this championship after starting the day on the cut line. Dustin Johnson cracked the top five with a 65, while both Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka made moves up the leaderboard after shooting 66s.

With all the fireworks on this day of low scores, Spieth's 67 wasn't even close to being a headliner. Though a couple of bogeys knocked him off the lead during the second round, he sits just three stokes back of Oosthuizen at 8 under for the tournament.

If you are to read between the lines on the updated odds (via William Hill Sportsbook), there are really seven golfers in that top tier of possible contention.

Oosthuizen is the new standalone favorite with Spieth and Morikawa next in line and Johnson close on their heels. Then it's Rahm, Scheffler and Koepka before the odds increase significantly to Paul Casey at 40-1. Koepka is the predictably the lowest on the leaderboard among those at the top of the odds list with sportsbooks not only respecting his major championship success but the form he showed on Friday.

Check out top of the the odds board after the second round of action at Royal St. George's.

Odds to win the 2021 Open