Open Championship golf is quite distinct from the three other majors, which -- at least in theory -- should lend itself to being easier to predict. The problem? So often players will show up on Open leaderboards from out of nowhere, and Ben Curtis or Darren Clarke (good players but certainly not favorites) will end up holding the Claret Jug on Sunday.

Still, there are trends we can look at and trajectories we can follow. Jordan Spieth is an elite links golfer. So is Xander Schauffele. Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler have posted recent finishes at majors that have been impressive. Rory McIlroy destroys at Opens. These are the types of historical events that make it easier when trying to rank a field of 156 of the best golfers in the world.

So let's take a look at that group of 156 and whittle it down to the 21 most likely to win the 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George's from most likely (Jon Rahm) to 21st most likely (the only man to finish in the top 10 at each of the last two Opens).

Don't forget to take a look at our full set of Open Championship odds, courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

1. Jon Rahm (T11 in 2019): The only thing I'm more sure of than Rahm playing well this week is that there is not a beer on the planet he would fail to down in one try out of the Claret Jug. Rahm has finished no worse than T8 at a major this year and looking to become the first golfer to win back-to-back majors since the No. 2 man on this list.

2. Jordan Spieth (Won in 2017): William Hill Sportsbook has a fun bet this week where you can get Rahm or Spieth to win at +550 odds. I considered putting the college savings we have for all four of our kids on it. Instead, I just did for the younger two. He's still looking for his first major win since 2017, but Spieth is seemingly always in contention at Opens.

3. Brooks Koepka (T4 in 2019): It remains an oddity to me that so many people who cover golf (myself included!) so often go into a major championship week not necessarily writing Koepka off but remaining unconvinced that he's going to do the thing that's been doing for five years now. Even after four people beat him at the last two majors, I come into The Open thinking, "Eh, I don't know." This is dumb (!), and I'm officially committing to thinking more rightly about Koepka from here on out.

4. Xander Schauffele (T2 in 2018): His major record is sterling, and yet I never come into any week thinking, "Yep, this is the one." Though the talent is off the charts, and everyone you talk to in golf is a believer, Schauffele's performance both on the PGA Tour and at major championships in general over the last two years has been underwhelming. His overall game is probably better than somebody like Spieth, but it appears (and this could be wrong and look very dumb in five years, but it appears right now) as if he lacks the intangible is that makes guys multiple-time major winners.

5. Louis Oosthuizen (Won in 2010): There's a real Koepka vibe to Oosthuizen at majors, minus the brooding demeanor and trophies, of course. The harder the tournament and the stouter the field, the better he gets. Oosty has 2nd-place finishes at the last two majors and hasn't finished outside the top 33 at one since early 2019.

6. Patrick Reed (10th in 2019): Reed has finished in the top 20 seven consecutive major championships dating back to the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush. He was my pick to win here at the beginning of the calendar year, and while I've obviously waffled on that a bit, I still love the spot he's in going into this week.

7. Dustin Johnson (T2 in 2011): D.J. is the only golfer who could come into a major with such little form and it not really pose a problem. If he leads after 36 or 54 holes, it will somehow make sense, even though he's barely contended at a PGA Tour event so far this season.

8. Rory McIlroy (Won in 2014): The Open has (maybe surprisingly?) been McIlroy's best major over the last few years, but he comes in with so-so form and no major-winning momentum. Round 1 is almost always a tell for how his week is going to go, and maybe it's a good thing he comes in pretty far under the radar just like he did at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

9. Justin Thomas (T11 in 2019): What I worry about with J.T. is the same thing that concerns me with Bryson DeChambeau (see below). Thomas can get wayward, and that can mean triple or quad in a hurry at a place like Royal St. George's. Still, his creativity with irons and his short game should carry the day, and he's consistently improved at Opens over the course of his career.

10. Patrick Cantlay (T12 in 2018): Cantlay has just two top 10s at major championships, which is unsettling. However, he also never misses cuts. He's made 12 of 13 and has some true contention mixed in there. Only Rahm, Paul Casey and Collin Morikawa have been better from tee to green over the last two months.

11. Collin Morikawa (n/a ): This is Collin Morikawa's ... first Open Championship? Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, he has not played in golf's oldest major yet, which is bizarre considering he's the No. 4 player in the world. The only thing more confusing than that is his number to win this week, which William Hill pegs at 40-1. Of the six majors played since last August, Morikawa has finished in the top eight in three of them (including a win at the PGA), and he's probably the best iron player in the world at a championship that demands such play.

12. Bryson DeChambeau (T51 in 2018): I just don't see it with DeChambeau this week, and he even sounded a bit hesitant in his pre-tournament press conference. Because of how thick the rough is at Royal St. George's, he said misses are punished more than normal, which might mitigate what he does best.

13. Scottie Scheffler (n/a): Another first-timer! While Oosthuizen has some Koepka in him at majors, Scheffler has some Xander in him. He's played in six of them as a pro and only finished outside the top 20 once. His solid play at the Scottish Open last week combined with back-to-back top-10 finishes at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open are foreshadowing for this week.

14. Shane Lowry (2019): Do I expect him to go back to back? Not really (it hasn't happened in 13 years), but his game is in a tremendous spot (11th from tee to green over the last two months) and contention on the weekend would not be surprising at all given how well he's been playing.

15. Tyrrell Hatton (T5 in 2016): Nice under-the-radar play here. He has top-six finishes in two of his last four Opens and played well at the Scottish Open last week. I do worry about him regarding some of the breaks players will see this week, but his ball-striking is good enough to win a major championship.

16. Viktor Hovland (n/a): This is also Hovland's first Open Championship. Though he has yet to miss a cut at a major, he also has yet to finish in the top 10 at any of them. Though his short game is improved, I'm not sure it's as creative as it will need to be for him to win The Open.

17. Tommy Fleetwood (2nd in 2019): Fleetwood has not had his best couple of years, but I'm hesitant to leave him off this list at an Open. He played well at the Irish Open and Scottish Open over the last two weeks, and he was runner up to Lowry in 2019. I don't necessarily expect it, but there should be zero surprises if he's in it on Saturday afternoon.

18. Paul Casey (T3 in 2010): He's hard to ignore. Nobody has been better over the last two months from tee to green. Though his Open record is not great, he does have more top 10s at majors in the last three months than he had in the previous three years.

19. Abraham Ancer (MC in 2019): I'm a believer. I haven't been to this point, but he's tough as hell and he's been flushing it for several months. He's also extraordinarily fun to watch when he's in contention.

20. Daniel Berger (T27 in 2017): Berger has only played in three Opens (which, again, is bizarre), but I love him coming into this week. He had his first top 10 at a major since 2018 at the U.S. Open earlier this summer, and his ball flight is wonderful for links golf.

21. Tony Finau (3rd in 2019): I don't make the rules.

