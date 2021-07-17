The Open Championship is back with a bang after nearly two years of absence. The R&A announced earlier this month the purse of this week's 2021 Open at Royal St. George's has been increased to $11.5 million, which is on par with the three other major championships. The winner's share would be north of $2 million for the first time in the 149-year history of this event.

The increase represents a $750,000 overall bump from 2019 and only a modest increase in the winner's share from $1.94 million to $2.07 million. The $11.5 million purse is the same as the Masters but slightly less than the U.S. Open ($12.5 million) and PGA Championship ($12 million).

"We have increased the prize fund for The Open this year and believe that it fully reflects the Championship's stature in world sport," said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers. "As the only men's major championship played outside of America, The Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players. We are further enhancing the status of our professional championships at the same time as making good progress towards our investment of 200 million pounds over 10 years in growing golf around the world."

This is all a far cry from the first 31 Opens, which included purses under 100 pounds and some of which did not include a payout at all. This year's purse is tantamount to a little over 8 million pounds. The Open first surpassed the 5 million pounds mark at none other than Royal St. George's when Darren Clarke won back in 2011.

Here's a look at the payouts for everyone who makes the cut.

2021 Open Championship prize money, payouts

Total purse: $11.5 million

1. $2,070,000

2. $1,198,000

3. $768,000

4. $597,000

5. $480,000

6. $416,000

7. $357,000

8. $301,500

9. $264,000

10. $238,500

11. $217,000

12. $192,500

13. $180,750

14. $170,000

15. $157,750

16. $145,000

17. $138,000

18. $131,500

19. $126,000

20. $120,000

21. $114,500

22. $108,500

23. $103,000

24. $97,000

25. $94,000

26. $90,000

27. $86,500

28. $83,500

29. $80,000

30. $76,000

31. $73,250

32. $69,500

33. $67,250

34. $65,250

35. $63,000

36. $60,500

37. $57,500

38. $54,750

39. $52,750

40. $51,000

41. $49,000

42. $46,500

43. $44,500

44. $42,000

45. $39,500

46. $37,500

47. $36,000

48. $34,500

49. $33,000

50. $32,250

51. $31,500

52. $31,000

53. $30,500

54. $30,000

55. $29,500

56. $29,100

57. $28,800

58. $28,600

59. $28,400

60. $28,200

61. $28,000

62. $27,900

63. $27,800

64. $27,700

65. $27,500

66. $27,300

67. $27,100

68. $26,900

69. $26,700

70. $26,500