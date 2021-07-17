The Open Championship is back with a bang after nearly two years of absence. The R&A announced earlier this month the purse of this week's 2021 Open at Royal St. George's has been increased to $11.5 million, which is on par with the three other major championships. The winner's share would be north of $2 million for the first time in the 149-year history of this event.
The increase represents a $750,000 overall bump from 2019 and only a modest increase in the winner's share from $1.94 million to $2.07 million. The $11.5 million purse is the same as the Masters but slightly less than the U.S. Open ($12.5 million) and PGA Championship ($12 million).
"We have increased the prize fund for The Open this year and believe that it fully reflects the Championship's stature in world sport," said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers. "As the only men's major championship played outside of America, The Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players. We are further enhancing the status of our professional championships at the same time as making good progress towards our investment of 200 million pounds over 10 years in growing golf around the world."
This is all a far cry from the first 31 Opens, which included purses under 100 pounds and some of which did not include a payout at all. This year's purse is tantamount to a little over 8 million pounds. The Open first surpassed the 5 million pounds mark at none other than Royal St. George's when Darren Clarke won back in 2011.
Here's a look at the payouts for everyone who makes the cut.
2021 Open Championship prize money, payouts
Total purse: $11.5 million
1. $2,070,000
2. $1,198,000
3. $768,000
4. $597,000
5. $480,000
6. $416,000
7. $357,000
8. $301,500
9. $264,000
10. $238,500
11. $217,000
12. $192,500
13. $180,750
14. $170,000
15. $157,750
16. $145,000
17. $138,000
18. $131,500
19. $126,000
20. $120,000
21. $114,500
22. $108,500
23. $103,000
24. $97,000
25. $94,000
26. $90,000
27. $86,500
28. $83,500
29. $80,000
30. $76,000
31. $73,250
32. $69,500
33. $67,250
34. $65,250
35. $63,000
36. $60,500
37. $57,500
38. $54,750
39. $52,750
40. $51,000
41. $49,000
42. $46,500
43. $44,500
44. $42,000
45. $39,500
46. $37,500
47. $36,000
48. $34,500
49. $33,000
50. $32,250
51. $31,500
52. $31,000
53. $30,500
54. $30,000
55. $29,500
56. $29,100
57. $28,800
58. $28,600
59. $28,400
60. $28,200
61. $28,000
62. $27,900
63. $27,800
64. $27,700
65. $27,500
66. $27,300
67. $27,100
68. $26,900
69. $26,700
70. $26,500