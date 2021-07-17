Since winning the 2010 Open Championship, Louis Oosthuizen has been the runner-up in a major championship six times, but he'll look to put all those brushes with greatness behind him and close out the 2021 Open Championship for his second major win on Sunday. Oosthuizen (-12) is one shot ahead of Collin Morikawa entering Sunday at Royal St. George's and Jordan Spieth is three shots back in third thanks to a disappointing bogey-bogey finish on Saturday.

Oosthuizen is the 3-2 favorite in the live 2021 Open Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Morikawa is at 2-1 and Spieth is at 5-1. Corey Conners (25-1) and Scottie Scheffler (20-1) are the only other players within four shots of the lead entering the final round. With so many experienced players atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday, you'll want to check out the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your 2021 Open Championship picks.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 U.S. Open, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's first career major championship victory at 10-1 from the start. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner at that point. The result: Rahm birdied the 17th and 18th holes in dramatic fashion to send his backers straight to the pay window. At the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Rahm's (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past several months.

This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

The model's top 2021 Open Championship predictions for Sunday

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2021 Open Championship: Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and fails to win his second Claret Jug. Spieth came out firing on all cylinders on Saturday with four birdies in his first seven holes but after recording a birdie on 10, things fell apart on the back nine for the 2017 Open Championship winner.

Spieth bogeyed 11 and then had a bogey-bogey finish, including a shocking missed kick-in for par on No. 18. Spieth is hitting a solid 75.9 percent of greens in regulation for the tournament, but he hit just 12 of 18 greens on Saturday and if his ball striking doesn't improve on Sunday with the RNA utilizing more difficult pin positions, it could be a tough day for Spieth.

Another surprise: Rahm, a 16-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2021 U.S. Open winner didn't go quite as low as he'd hoped on Saturday, shooting a 68. However, he did birdie 12, 14 and 17 coming in to get back to within five shots of the lead, and if anybody can close that gap it's a player like Rahm.

Rahm has hit a stellar 77.8 percent of greens in regulation so far in this tournament but it's been his putter that has let him down, as he's averaged 1.67 strokes per hole on the greens. If he can get a little hotter with the flat stick on Sunday, Rahm will have an opportunity to post a low number on Sunday and can reasonably hope that the leaders move back with the course playing noticeably tougher already this weekend.

2021 Open Championship odds

Louis Oosthuizen 3-2

Collin Morikawa 2-1

Jordan Spieth 5-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Scottie Scheffler 20-1

Corey Conners 25-1

Dylan Frittelli 66-1

Mackenzie Hughes 80-1

Cameron Smith 100-1

Dustin Johnson 200-1

Paul Casey 200-1

Shane Lowry 200-1

Justin Harding 250-1

Marcel Siem 300-1

Webb Simpson 300-1

Daniel Berger 300-1

Kevin Streelman 500-1

Andy Sullivan 500-1

Brooks Koepka 500-1

Emiliano Grillo 750-1

Robert MacIntyre 750-1

Jason Kokrak 750-1

Cameron Tringale 750-1

Joel Dahmen 750-1

Danny Willett 750-1

Justin Rose 1000-1

Tommy Fleetwood 1000-1

Rory McIlroy 1000-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 1000-1