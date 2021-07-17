The pairings and tee times are set for the final round at the 149th Open Championship with the final group from Saturday of Louis Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa set to run it back on Sunday with the Claret Jug on the line. Oosthuizen followed up setting the 36-hole scoring record at The Open with a steady round of 69 to hole the 54-hole lead at 12 under, looking to become the first wire-to-wire winner at The Open since Rory McIlroy in 2014.

However,while McIlroy had a six-stroke lead heading into the final round, Oosthuizen has Morikawa just one stroke off the pace following an impressive showing on Saturday. It doesn't get any easier down the leaderboard for Oosthuizen with three-time major winner Jordan Spieth three strokes back and reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm five off the lead.

Spieth had a chance to be tied with Morikawa but finished his third round with a bogey on No. 17 and a bad bogey on No. 18 that saw him push a short par putt and finish three strokes off the lead. He'll be paired with Corey Conners in the penultimate group, while Rahm tees off in the group just ahead alongside Scottie Scheffler.

Thanks to that lead on Spieth and the rest of the field, Oosthuizen and Morikawa will be able to track the action on the leaderboard and adjust their game accordingly from their 2:35 p.m. local tee time on Sunday afternoon at Royal St. George' in South East England.

Thanks to that lead on Spieth and the rest of the field, Oosthuizen and Morikawa will be able to track the action on the leaderboard and adjust their game accordingly from their 2:35 p.m. local tee time on Sunday afternoon at Royal St. George' in South East England.



