The tee times -- or games, as they are called on the other side of the pond -- are set for the 149th Open Championship, and there are some great ones as the final major of the year gets rolling this week at Royal St. George's. The R&A -- like Augusta National for the Masters -- does a fine job of making the featured groups good but not too good.

Combining strong groups throughout the day with all golfers beginning their rounds on the first tee engenders interest from the start of the round until the last putt drops in the early evening stateside. It all makes for a phenomenal viewing experience.

Here's a short selection of the best groups for Thursday's first round. As you can see, the pairings are spread across the morning. All times Eastern

Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo (3:03 a.m.)

Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace (4:25 a.m.)

Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen (4:58 a.m.)

Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose (5:20 a.m.)

Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler (9:59 a.m.)



Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott (10:10 a.m.)

Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith (10:21 a.m.)

While there's not a mega-supernova group, there's several intriguing ones with golfers you don't often see paired together. That Thomas-Fleetwood-Scott group is absolutely flush city, and the Lowry-Rahm-Oosthuizen threesome should be another great follow as well with two reigning major champions and one who can't stop finishing runner up.

Add them all up, and this year's Open -- if this is possible -- just got more exciting. Here are the rest of the tee times for the 149th Open. All times Eastern

2021 Open tee times, Thursday pairings

1:35 a.m. – Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan, Marcus Armitage

1:46 a.m. – Chan Kim, Justin Harding, Haotong Li

1:57 a.m. – Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Abel Gallegos

2:08 a.m. – Alex Noren, J.C. Ritchie, Richard Mansell

2:19 a.m. – Dean Burmester, Danny Willett, Laird Shepherd

2:30 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield, Min Woo Lee

2:41 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry

2:52 a.m. – Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter

3:03 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo

3:14 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann, Joel Dahmen

3:25 a.m. – Darren Clarke, Bernd Wiesberger, Joe Long

3:36 a.m. – Chris Kik, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior

3:47 a.m. – Talor Gooch, C.T. Pan, Jonathan Thomson

4:03 a.m. – Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Cole Hammer

4:14 a.m. – Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert, Jorge Campillo

4:25 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace

4:36 a.m. – Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli

4:47 a.m. – Victor Perez, Kevin Streelman, Guido Migliozzi

4:58 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen

5:09 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer

5:20 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose

5:31 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia, Yuxin Lin

5:42 a.m. – Harris English, Erik van Rooyen, Chez Reavie

5:53 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Ben An, Brandt Snedeker

6:04 a.m. – Cameron Tringale, Takumi Kanaya, Marcel Schneider

6:15 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Rikuya Hoshino, Connor Worsdall

6:36 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Paul Waring, Daniel Craft

6:47 a.m. – Daniel van Tonder, Jazz Janewattananond, Christoffer Bring

6:58 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schmid

7:09 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Adam Long, Jaco Ahlers

7:20 a.m. – Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman

7:31 a.m. – John Catlin, Romain Langasque, Aaron Pike

7:42 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Brad Kennedy, Sam Forgan

7:53 a.m. – Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Hadwin

8:04 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox

8:15 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace

8:26 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Sebastian Munoz

8:37 a.m. – Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow

8:48 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Benjamin Herbert

9:04 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:15 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Matthias Schwab

9:26 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Shaun Norris

9:37 a.m. – Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem

9:48 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner

9:59 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

10:10 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

10:21 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

10:32 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Matt Kuchar

10:43 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Ben Hutchinson

10:54 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Deyen Lawson, Poom Saksansin

11:05 a.m. – Yuki Inamori, Jimmy Walker, Ricardo Celia

11:16 a.m. – Rikard Karlberg, Ryutaro Nagano, Nicholas Poppleton