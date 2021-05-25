Phil Mickelson's storybook PGA Championship win is in the history book, and now he will try to win his third tournament title at the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge, which tees off Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Dallas native Jordan Spieth is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge odds from William Hill Sportsbook. World No. 2 Justin Thomas (12-1) is the second favorite from the the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge field, followed by Collin Morikawa (14-1) and defending champion Daniel Berger (16-1), who beat Morikawa in a playoff last year. Mickelson is a 50-1 long shot.

Can Mickelson keep up the amazing play he showed last week at Kiawah Island? Or would a player like Tony Finau (22-1) or Will Zalatoris (25-1) be more valuable for your 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge Fantasy golf lineups? Before making any 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past 18 months and three this season, including Viktor Hovland at 25-1 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Daniel Berger at 20-1 at Pebble Beach.

Last week before the PGA Championship, Gehman had five players in his top 10 who finished 30th or better. He also noted Mickelson's strong play heading into the tournament and indicated the veteran lefty could shake things up.

"We've seen flashes of brilliance from Mickelson, and the metrics are trending in the right direction," Gehman told SportsLine before the event. "If he can hold it together for four rounds, he can certainly make some noise."

Did he ever. The 50-year-old led after the final three rounds and went 6-under par to win by two strokes. He became the oldest player to win a major championship, and it is the sixth of his career.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At the AT&T Byron Nelson, three of his top seven golfers finished in the top 10, including runner-up Sam Burns. At the Masters, three of his top eight made the top five, and at Pebble Beach earlier in the season, three of his top four had top-five finishes. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge over at SportsLine so you can win big with your Fantasy golf picks.

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge Fantasy golf picks

Gehman is looking for a big rebound from Thomas this week after the 28-year-old missed the cut at the PGA. He came up inches short on a birdie putt on 18 that likely would have gotten him to the weekend, and the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island gave plenty of players problems. Thomas didn't play too poorly, and he did win the Players earlier this year and remains one of the best ball-strikers on tour. He is third on tour in scoring average (69.824) as well as strokes gained approach and tee-to-green, so Gehman isn't shying away from him at Colonial.

On the other hand, Gehman is slightly fading Scottie Scheffler, even though the 24-year-old is listed in a group of contenders at 25-1 and played better than most at Kiawah Island. Scheffler was one of the few golfers to go under par in both weekend rounds last week, but this will be only his second time at Colonial. Last week was his first top-10 finish in a full-field event since the end of February,and his T-18 at the Masters is his only top-25 during that span. Gehman likes the young player but will go in another direction, and he barely ranks Scheffler in his top 15.

How to set your 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge Fantasy golf lineups

Instead, the golf analyst is backing a huge long-shot who comes in higher than 40-1, but knows this course as well as anybody in the field. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

Who wins the Charles Schwab Challenge 2021? Who are the top golfers to target? And which overlooked player can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings, all from the data scientist who's called 12 outright winners in the past 18 months.