The par-70 Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas has produced some memorable finishes in recent years. In fact, the Charles Schwab Challenge champion has won by two strokes or less in seven of the past 10 years. That could certainly be the case again this year as the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge tees off on Thursday, May 27. The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge field includes past winners of this event who are fetching long odds this week, such as Kevin Na (55-1), Kevin Kisner (80-1) and Zach Johnson (150-1).

The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Jordan Spieth, the 2016 champion, as the 10-1 favorite. Spieth is followed by Justin Thomas (12-1), Collin Morikawa (14-1) and defending champion Daniel Berger (18-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, be sure to see the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up well over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the Masters in April, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.



In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past several months.



This same model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2021: Spieth, a three-time major champion and the tournament favorite, struggles and barely cracks the top five. Spieth returned to his winning ways this year by winning the Valero Texas Open, which ended a 1,351-day drought without a victory. He then finished in third place the following week at the 2021 Masters and has seven top-10 finishes this season.

But Spieth is coming off a disappointing 30th place finish at the 2021 PGA Championship in which he broke par in just one round. He continues to struggle off the tee as he ranks 185th (out of 215 golfers) in driving accuracy percentage. That doesn't forbode good results at the Colonial Country Club, which has numerous doglegs and tight fairways, putting a premium on accuracy. With Spieth's current form, there are better options for your 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge bets.

Another surprise: Corey Conners, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Conners has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Conners doesn't explode off the tee quite as much as some of the other top contenders, but he enters this week's event ranked 10th in driving accuracy percentage (69.92). Conners also ranks eighth in greens in regulation percentage (70.80), which has helped him rack up 301 birdies in 74 rounds this season. The 29-year-old Canadian has finished inside the top-20 in four of his last six starts, making him a solid choice for 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge bets this week.

How to make 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge picks

The model is targeting four other golfers with Charles Schwab Challenge odds 2021 of 22-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the Charles Schwab Challenge 2021? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up well over $9,000 since the restart.

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge odds

Jordan Spieth 10-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Daniel Berger 18-1

Abraham Ancer 20-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Patrick Reed 22-1

Sungjae Im 25-1

Will Zalatoris 25-1

Corey Conners 25-1

Scottie Scheffler 25-1

Joaquin Niemann 30-1

Justin Rose 30-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Billy Horschel 45-1

Charley Hoffman 45-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Brian Harman 50-1

Jason Kokrak 50-1

Kevin Na 55-1

Kevin Streelman 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 60-1

Matt Wallace 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Ryan Palmer 60-1

Chris Kirk 66-1

Brandt Snedeker 66-1

Matt Jones 66-1

Cameron Tringale 66-1

Matt Kuchar 66-1

Si-Woo Kim 70-1

Keith Mitchell 70-1

Branden Grace 70-1

Lee Westwood 70-1

Russell Knox 80-1

Kevin Kisner 80-1

Ian Poulter 90-1

Joel Dahmen 90-1

Harold Varner 90-1

Camilo Villegas 90-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Doug Ghim 100-1

Carlos Ortiz 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Harry Higgs 100-1

Doc Redman 100-1

Jhonattan Vegas 100-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Cameron Davis 100-1

Lucas Glover 100-1

Peter Uihlein 100-1

Rory Sabbatini 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

C.T. Pan 125-1

Scott Stallings 125-1

J.T. Poston 150-1

Kyle Stanley 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Troy Merritt 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Richy Werenski 150-1

Scott Piercy 150-1

Pat Perez 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Wyndham Clark 150-1

Dylan Frittelli 150-1

Maverick McNealy 150-1

Henrik Stenson 175-1

Tom Hoge 200-1

Brice Garnett 200-1

Jason Dufner 200-1

Vincent Whaley 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 200-1

Nate Lashley 200-1

Adam Schenk 200-1

Michael Thompson 200-1

Byeong Hun An 200-1

James Hahn 200-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Sahith Theegala 250-1

Chase Seiffert 250-1

Will Gordon 250-1

Brian Stuard 250-1

Graeme McDowell 250-1

Danny Lee 250-1

Robert Streb 250-1

Tyler McCumber 250-1

Brandon Hagy 250-1

Anirban Lahiri 250-1

Denny McCarthy 250-1

Henrik Norlander 250-1

Scott Brown 300-1

Adam Long 300-1

Peter Malnati 300-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 300-1

Michael Gligic 300-1

Sam Ryder 300-1

Brian Gay 300-1

Cameron Percy 300-1

Mark Hubbard 300-1

Kramer Hickok 350-1

Andrew Landry 350-1

Austin Cook 400-1

Jimmy Walker 400-1

Hudson Swafford 500-1

Robby Shelton 500-1

Xinjun Zhang 500-1

J.J. Henry 1000-1

John Augenstein 1000-1

Erik Compton 1000-1

D.A. Points 1000-1

Michael Visacki 1000-1

Keith Clearwater 1000-1