The best event of the PGA Tour this fall got underway Thursday in Las Vegas when 20 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Rankings teed it up at the CJ Cup at Summit. Robert Streb got off to a hot start with a 11-under 61 in Round 1 and took a one-shot lead over Keith Mitchell Keith Mitchell, who had more birdies than pars in matching his low round with a 62.

Following a big break from seeing the best players in the world all gathered at an event, this provides the best opportunity to do so between now and the beginning of 2022.

There are tons of storylines. Can Dustin Johnson win for the first time on the PGA Tour in 2021? How does Collin Morikawa follow up his elite Ryder Cup performance? What state will Rory McIlroy's game be in after his emotional week at Whistling Straits? Does October-November remain Justin Thomas Season? Can Jordan Spieth touch off what has been an incredibly successful year with another victory? And there are plenty more.

We don't know a lot about this week's venue, The Summit Club, but we do know that, based its elevation, a long course will be shortened in a big way this week in the desert, which will likely benefit shorter players and could turn this week's event into a short-iron contest. Regardless of which statistics matter most, though, the viewing should be premium based on who's playing the event. Here's how you can follow along all week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 2 – Friday



Round starts: 10:15 a.m.

Featured groups: 10:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 – Saturday

Round starts: 10:15 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday

Round starts: 10:15 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio