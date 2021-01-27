Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka highlight what should feel like a big-time PGA Tour event with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Both the North Course (Thursday and Friday) and the South Course (all four days) will be used as the tour enters the heart of this year's West Coast swing.

This week also marks the return of golf to CBS, which will feature a handful of new goodies on its broadcast on Saturday and Sunday. It should also feature a great leaderboard as names like Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama have littered the last few leaderboards alongside Rahm and McIlroy.

Torrey also serves as a bit of a preview for this June's U.S. Open. While the USGA will certainly set up the golf course differently this summer than the PGA Tour does this week, it's still a fun sidebar to the main event this week in La Jolla, California.

Add it all up, and the Farmers Insurance Open should again be great as the best players on the planet take on a major championship-level golf course on a weekend that feels tantamount to opening day for Major League Baseball or the NBA. Here's how you can follow along throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: Noon

Featured groups and holes: 12-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday



Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11:15 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio