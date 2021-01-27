The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open gets underway from Torrey Pines Golf Course on Thursday, Jan. 28, in San Diego, Calif. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on the Farmers Insurance Open 2021, which brings together over 150 of the world's best golfers. The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open field features plenty of big names such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka.

Rahm, who won this event in 2017, is listed as the 7-1 favorite according to the latest 2021 Farmers Insurance Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook. McIlroy, who's coming off a top-five finish at the Masters in November, is also among the top Farmers Insurance Open 2021 contenders this week at 8-1.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Farmers Insurance Open 2021: Patrick Reed, an eight-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top Vegas favorites at William Hill, fails to crack the top 10. Reed has finished T-14 or better in three of his last five starts, which includes a top-10 finish at the Masters in November. However, Reed has failed to crack the top-20 in each of his last two outings and he missed the cut last week at The American Express.

Reed's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the green in regulation. The 30-year-old enters this week's event ranked 185th in greens in regulation percentage (65.12), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Farmers Insurance Open 2021 field.

Another surprise: Viktor Hovland, a massive 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Hovland enters this week's event hitting the ball extremely well off the tee, averaging 301.2 yards per drive this season. Hovland's ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has helped him hit 74.31 percent of greens in regulation this season, which ranks 11th on the PGA Tour. The 23-year-old also ranks 15th in scoring average (69.973), which has helped him secure a top-15 finish in four of his last six starts. Hovland is one of the top value picks that should be all over your radar this week at the Farmers Insurance Open 2021.

2021 Farmers Insurance Open odds (via William Hill)

Jon Rahm 7-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Harris English 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Scottie Scheffler 33-1

Matthew Wolff 33-1

Brooks Koepka 33-1

Marc Leishman 33-1

Jason Day 35-1

Si-Woo Kim 35-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Will Zalatoris 45-1

Adam Scott 45-1

Cameron Davis 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Ryan Palmer 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Jason Kokrak 55-1

Billy Horschel 60-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Cameron Champ 60-1

Jordan Spieth 66-1

Sam Burns 66-1

Rickie Fowler 66-1

Gary Woodland 66-1

Francesco Molinari 70-1

Carlos Ortiz 80-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Doug Ghim 100-1

Lanto Griffin 100-1

Charles Howell 100-1

Erik Van Rooyen 100-1

Byeong Hun An 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Alex Noren 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1