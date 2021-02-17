The par-71 Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., has produced some memorable finishes in recent years. In fact, the Genesis Invitational champion has been decided by two strokes or less in each of the last three years. That could certainly be the case again this year as the 2021 Genesis Invitational tees off on Thursday, Feb. 18. The 2021 Genesis Invitational field includes past winners of this event who are fetching long odds this week, such as Bubba Watson (40-1), J.B. Holmes (200-1), James Hahn (100-1) and Charles Howell III (150-1).

The 2021 Genesis Invitational odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Dustin Johnson as the 6-1 favorite. The No. 1 ranked player in the world is followed by Rory McIlroy (12-1), Jon Rahm (12-1), Justin Thomas (14-1) and Xander Schauffele (14-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2021 Genesis Invitational picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $11,100 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he made last year.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top-five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets. Those are just some of his recent big hits.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Genesis Invitational field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Genesis Invitational predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Genesis Invitational 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, a seven-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. DeChambeau was one of the hottest players on tour late in the summer and early this season, capping that run by winning the 2020 U.S. Open in September.

He's coming off a respectable T-7 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but he's failed to crack the top-10 in two of his last three starts at this event. DeChambeau has continued to crush the ball off the tee this season, but he ranks 126th or worse in putting average (1.777), overall putting average (1.625) and one-putt percentage (38.19), which could cost him in this event. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Genesis Invitational 2021 field.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Finau enters this week's event hitting the ball extremely well off the tee, averaging 306.1 yards per drive this season, which ranks 26th on the PGA Tour. Finau's ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has helped him hit 70 percent of greens in regulation this season, which has resulted in 148 birdies in just 32 rounds.

The 31-year-old also ranks 16th on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.64), which has helped him secure a top-five finish in each of his last two starts. Finau is one of the top value picks that should be all over your radar this week at the Genesis Invitational 2021.

How to make 2021 Genesis Invitational picks

Also, the model is targeting two other golfers with odds of 25-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the Genesis Invitational 2021? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Genesis Invitational leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $11,100 since the restart, and find out.

2021 Genesis Invitational odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Max Homa 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Will Zalatoris 60-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-1

Carlos Ortiz 70-1

Matthew Wolff 70-1

Russell Henley 75-1

Kevin Na 75-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

James Hahn 90-1

Cameron Davis 90-1

Henrik Norlander 90-1

Rickie Fowler 90-1

Sam Burns 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

Cameron Tringale 100-1

Lanto Griffin 125-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Nate Lashley 125-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Brendon Todd 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Kevin Streelman 125-1

Brendan Steele 125-1