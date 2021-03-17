Sungjae Im got his first PGA Tour victory at PGA National last year, and it could be time for another player to break through when the 2021 Honda Classic tees off Thursday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The event is wedged between The Players and a WGC event, so the 2021 Honda Classic field is filled with young stars and players who normally fly under the radar. Daniel Berger heads the field, and he is listed as the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Honda Classic odds at William Hill Sportsbook. Im is the 14-1 second favorite, and veterans Lee Westwood (22-1) and Adam Scott (25-1) also are among the notable names.

With the field lacking star power, you'll need to dig deeper to make your 2021 Honda Classic Fantasy golf rankings. Are Joaquin Niemann (20-1) or Russell Henley (30-1) players who can help you win? Before making any 2021 Honda Classic Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past year -- including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage.

At The Players, three of Gehman's top seven picks made the top 10, including winner Justin Thomas, who came in at 22-1. "He feels close to breaking through again, and TPC Sawgrass just might be the place," Gehman said before the event.

The result? Thomas went out and shot 14 under par, going 4 under in a tough final round, to get his first tour victory since August.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At the Palmer Invitational the previous week, five of the golf expert's top 10 picks finished T-10 or better, and at Pebble Beach, three of his top four picks finished in the top five.

The Farmers leaderboard looked like a who's who of Gehman's rankings, with five of his top nine picks finishing tied for seventh or better, and at the Sony, the top three in his rankings all finished in the top seven. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the Honda Classic 2021 over at SportsLine so you can crush your Fantasy golf picks.

2021 Honda Classic Fantasy golf picks

Berger is the class of the field, and Gehman isn't just going along with oddsmakers in backing him this week. The golf expert has seen how well he has played since he finished fourth here last year. That includes four top-10 finishes in his 10 events this season, with a victory at Pebble Beach last month. He closed strong with a 67 on Sunday to tie for ninth at Sawgrass last week, and he is 15th on tour in scoring average. Gehman believes he will be really tough to beat.

On the other hand, Rickie Fowler has just been beating himself, and Gehman is advising you stay far away. The fan favorite has fallen hard since he won this event in 2017. He has finished outside the top 50 in five of his past six events, missing three cuts. A tie for 20th at Pebble Beach and his name recognition among a field of lesser-known players might be tempting. But while oddsmakers seem to be swayed, listing him at 45-1, Gehman doesn't think you should be.

How to set your 2021 Honda Classic Fantasy golf lineups

Notably, Gehman is looking for a relatively unknown player who comes in at higher than 30-1 to make a run at his first title. This golfer has been hanging around near the top of leaderboards for weeks and has done great work in some big events. This field is loaded with golfers looking to make a name for themselves, and Gehman believes this could be the week this player breaks through. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

Who wins the Honda Classic 2021? Who are the top golfers to target? And which overlooked player can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2021 Honda Classic, all from the data scientist who's called 12 outright winners in the past year.