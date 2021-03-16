Doc Redman, Scott Piercy and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland withdrew from this week's Honda Classic following positive COVID-19 tests, the PGA Tour announced on Monday. All three were slated to play in the last of the four-tournament swing this week at PGA National.

All three were also in the field at last week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, which included the most fans of any event since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the golf world 12 months ago. Redman and Woodland missed the cut, but Piercy played all four rounds at the Stadium Course.

The Tour underwent a bit of an early crisis with the pandemic when it returned in June as several players had to withdraw from the Travelers Championship for a variety of reasons, but it has been mostly smooth sailing since then.

"Since the return of golf, we've successfully conducted 36 PGA Tour events, including 22 in this year's super season," said commissioner Jay Monahan at The Players last week. "With health and safety being our absolute number one priority. We are incredibly grateful for the cooperation we've received from government officials in every community ... We see some light at the end of the tunnel, with the COVID-19 vaccine being accessible on a widespread basis over the coming weeks and months, but until the pandemic is in our rear-view mirror, our commitment to health and safety continues at The Players, where we are welcoming a limited number of spectators."

This week's Honda Classic will also include 20% capacity, or around 10,000 spectators, as the Tour slowly moves back toward full galleries. That's a far cry from the zero fans that were allowed during events on most of the west coast swing, but also a long way from where it eventually wants to be.

Sebastian Cappelen, D.J. Trahan and Kiradech Aphibarnrat are all in the field following these three WDs. The Honda Classic will be followed by the WGC-Dell Match Play and the Texas Open before the Masters begins in just over three weeks.