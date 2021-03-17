This week's Honda Classic at PGA National could be the toughest test on the PGA Tour this entire season. If the wind whips and the course gets a little firm, there could be more ejections this week than there was in Lou Pinella's entire career.

The top seven players in the field this week will be the focus. All seven are from different countries -- this rarely happens -- and all seven bring something different to the table. Sungjae Im is in that crew, and he's the defending champ after last year's wild win over Tommy Fleetwood and others. He's starting to heat up a bit again and should prove a good defending champ.

Rickie Fowler will also be an object of curiosity. He has yet to qualify for the Masters but could theoretically do so on a course where he's won before. The game has not been great, but worse players have emerged from worse slumps.

Regardless of how it goes for these players, this week's golf will not be a letup from last week's intense Players Championship. This course is arguably more difficult, and the weekend finish will be just as fierce as -- if not more so than -- last week's closing kick.

Here's how you can follow throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 7:15 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio