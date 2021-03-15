The 2021 PGA Tour schedule rolls on with its fourth consecutive stop in Florida this week as the 2021 Honda Classic tees off from PGA National on Thursday, March 18. The 2021 Honda Classic features a strong field, headlined by Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann, Lee Westwood and defending champion Sungjae Im. Other proven PGA Tour champions such as Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Gary Woodland are among the 2021 Honda Classic contenders who will be looking to finish on top of the leaderboard.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Berger as the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Honda Classic odds. Berger, who's coming off a top-10 finish at the Players Championship last week, is followed by Im (12-1) and Westwood (18-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2021 Honda Classic picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour last June. In fact, it's up over $10,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in his best bets at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Honda Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Honda Classic predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Honda Classic 2021: Lee Westwood, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. The 47-year-old has seen a major resurgence in recent weeks, finishing in second place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship. He's put himself in contention in each of his last two starts, but he's been unable to capture his third PGA Tour title.

Westwood's inability to finish on top of the leaderboard can be directly attributed to his greens in regulation percentage. In fact, Westwood enters this week's event ranked 181st on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (63.89), which doesn't bode well for his chances this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Honda Classic 2021 field.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Scott has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Scott certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 14-time PGA Tour champion enters the Honda Classic ranked inside the top-50 in a number of important statistical categories, including driving distance (306.9), birdie average (4.19), putting average (1.720) and strokes gained: putting (.453). If he's draining putts this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at PGA National.

How to make 2021 Honda Classic picks

Also, the model is targeting six other golfers with odds of 25-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the Honda Classic 2021? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Honda Classic leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $10,600 since the restart, and find out.

2021 Honda Classic odds (via William Hill)

Daniel Berger 11-1

Sungjae Im 12-1

Lee Westwood 18-1

Joaquin Niemann 20-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Talor Gooch 28-1

Brian Harman 28-1

Shane Lowry 28-1

Russell Henley 28-1

Gary Woodland 35-1

Chris Kirk 35-1

Brendan Steele 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Cameron Tringale 40-1

Cameron Davis 40-1

Rickie Fowler 45-1

Keegan Bradley 45-1

Martin Kaymer 45-1

Dylan Frittelli 50-1

Doug Ghim 50-1

Wyndham Clark 55-1

Byeong Hun An 55-1

Matt Wallace 55-1

Alex Noren 55-1

Ian Poulter 60-1

J.T. Poston 60-1

Brandon Wu 60-1

MacKenzie Hughes 60-1

Erik Van Rooyen 66-1

Russell Knox 66-1

Aaron Wise 70-1

Matt Jones 70-1

Adam Hadwin 70-1

Michael Thompson 70-1

Jhonattan Vegas 70-1

Kevin Streelman 70-1

Patton Kizzire 80-1

James Hahn 80-1

Luke List 80-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Ryan Moore 80-1

Keith Mitchell 80-1

Rory Sabbatini 80-1

Will Gordon 80-1

Zach Johnson 80-1

Chez Reavie 80-1

Richy Werenski 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 80-1

Henrik Norlander 90-1

Lucas Glover 90-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

Nick Taylor 100-1

Lucas Herbert 100-1

Matthew NeSmith 100-1

Adam Long 100-1

Mark Hubbard 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 100-1