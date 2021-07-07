Next week's Open Championship is not the only tournament that has been on a nearly two-year hiatus. This week's John Deere Classic has not been contested since Dylan Frittelli won it back in 2019. While that may not seem like the biggest loss in the world of professional golf, it's still a massive deal to the community of Silvis, Illinois, and the charities that benefit from this event being played (which have received over $100 million since its inception).

It's also a big deal when it comes to the rhythm of PGA Tour golf. We have re-entered a familiar pitter-patter of American golf in the midwest and early-morning coffee golf overseas at the Irish and Scottish Opens. While the world is not necessarily totally back to normal, the prog golf slate mostly is.

TPC Deere Run, meanwhile, has been a nice proving ground for young American stars over the years. Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau both won here (Spieth did so twice), and last time this tournament was played, Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa (now all top-50 players) competed in the field.

There may or may not be any of that caliber of star-power in this year's field, but there's plenty to watch for (and appreciate) with The Open starting next week and the John Deere a nice (more scoreable!) prelude into what should be a fantastic rest of the summer of professional golf.

