When the final major of the year is in the books, it's normally nine months until the next one. This time around, there are just 142 days until the start of the Masters. It's never too early to start talking about the first major of the year, either, and the odds are out for the 85th edition of this tournament.

Dustin Johnson, who won the 2020 tournament by five strokes, is one of the favorites to do it again in April and lock up what would be his third major championship. Bryson DeChambeau, who also won a major in 2020 -- the U.S. Open at Winged Foot -- is just behind Johnson, according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Here's a look at the top 20.

Dustin Johnson: 15/2

Bryson DeChambeau: 9-1

Rory McIlroy: 10-1

Justin Thomas: 11-1

Brooks Koepka: 14-1

Xander Schauffele: 18-1

Patrick Cantlay: 28-1

Patrick Reed: 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 28-1

Bubba Watson: 30-1

Collin Morikawa: 33-1

Webb Simpson: 33-1

Tony Finau: 33-1

Tiger Woods: 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 40-1

Matthew Wolff: 40-1

Sungjae Im: 40-1

Jason Day: 40-1

Adam Scott: 40-1

Maybe the most intriguing of all of these is Matthew Wolff at 40-1. It's easy to see his number dropping to 25-1 or 22-1 by the time April rolls around. Same for somebody like Schauffele at 18-1, albeit on a lesser scale. We could actually also see DeChambeau and McIlroy with shorter odds come April, too, but those numbers will only be slightly different, and there's not a ton of value to be had there right now.

If you're looking for longer shots, Scottie Scheffler (50-1), Jordan Spieth (50-1) and Louis Oosthuizen (66-1) are probably your picks. Although it's very difficult right now, after watching D.J. for four straight days do what he did to the course, to envision anybody besides him winning a green jacket. I know a lot can (and will) change between now and then, but for now, Johnson is a very worthy favorite.