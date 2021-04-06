As the sports world moves closer to normalcy, pro golf will get that chance this week as Augusta National Golf Club gears up for the 2021 Masters, the 85th edition of the storied event. In the 2021 Masters field will be defending champion Dustin Johnson, who ran away from the pack to win the 84th Masters in November. Johnson recorded the largest Masters victory in 23 years when he posted a 20-under-par 268 to finish five strokes ahead of Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im. Can you trust Johnson to dominate again in your 2021 Masters bets and 2021 Masters props?

Johnson, 36, also tied for second with Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele at 276, one stroke behind Tiger Woods, at the 2019 Masters. In the 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook, Johnson is the 9-1 favorite to repeat, and there will also be plenty of 2021 Masters prop bets and 2021 Masters matchup plays available. Before you lock in any 2021 Masters picks, make sure you check out the golf predictions from SportsLine data scientist Rick Gehman.

Top 2021 Masters expert picks

We'll share one of Gehman's top selections to win the 2021 Masters: He is backing Collin Morikawa to make a strong run at the green jacket at 30-1 odds.

At the Masters in November, he finished at even-par 288, tying for 44th with Japan's Shugo Imahira, 20 strokes behind Johnson. That experience has helped him as the unorthodox 2020-2021 season continues amid the coronavirus pandemic after a three-month shutdown.

Since the 2020 Masters, Morikawa won the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at the Concession Golf Club and had two seventh-place finishes. Morikawa should be even better in his second Masters appearance in just his third major. He won the PGA Championship in 2020, shooting a 13-under-par 267 to defeat Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson by two strokes. See who else to back here.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Jordan Spieth 10-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 11-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Lee Westwood 30-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Viktor Hovland 33-1

Webb Simpson 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Smith 35-1

Sung-Jae Im 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 45-1

Jason Day 45-1

Sergio Garcia 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Adam Scott 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Justin Rose 70-1

Abraham Ancer 70-1

Harris English 80-1

Corey Conners 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Matt Wallace 80-1

Francesco Molinari 90-1

Matthew Wolff 90-1

Victor Perez 90-1

Shane Lowry 90-1

Brian Harman 90-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Ryan Palmer 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Charl Schwartzel 250-1

C.T. Pan 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Henrik Stenson 250-1

Brian Gay 300-1

Hudson Swafford 400-1

Jimmy Walker 400-1

Stewart Cink 400-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

Robert Streb 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Ty Strafaci 750-1

Fred Couples 750-1

Joe Long 1000-1

Charles Osborne 1000-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1000-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 1500-1

Sandy Lyle 2500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Ian Woosnam 4000-1