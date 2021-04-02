Dustin Johnson has a chance to make history at the 2021 Masters as he attempts to join elite company and become the tournament's fourth back-to-back winner. The world's top-ranked golfer, who won last year's Masters by a whopping five shots, is the favorite to do so again at Augusta National with 2021 Masters odds of 8-1 at William Hill Sportsbook. The first swing takes place Thursday, April 8. If successful, Johnson would be the first golfer to win consecutive Masters since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002.

Top 2021 Masters expert picks

We'll share one of Gehman's top selections to win the 2021 Masters: He is high on Collin Morikawa at the lucrative odds of 25-1 to bring home his first green jacket.

Morikawa came to the PGA Tour as one of the most decorated amateurs in recent memory, and his career trajectory has reminded some observers of Tiger Woods. Coincidentally, the 24-year-old Los Angeles native started his PGA career with 22 consecutive made cuts, a feat topped only by Woods' stretch of 25.

What's more, his first major victory came with a flair for the dramatic and grace under pressure, traits that marked Woods' run of dominance. During a tight final round for the 2020 PGA Championship, Morikawa confidently unleashed a 293-yard drive into treacherous territory, only to see the shot swerve perfectly onto the green, seven feet in front of the cup. He followed it up with a clutch putt for eagle that essentially put the tournament away.

Morikawa, who already has compiled nearly $2.6 million in career earnings, followed up his first major victory with a win in the WGC-Workday Championship in February. He clipped the field by three strokes, while Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka tied for second.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Rory McIlroy 15-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Lee Westwood 35-1

Webb Simpson 35-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Sung Jae Im 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Sergio Garcia 65-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 65-1

Joaquin Niemann 70-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Justin Rose 75-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Will Zalatoris 85-1

Matthew Wolff 85-1

Corey Conners 85-1

Billy Horschel 90-1

Max Homa 90-1